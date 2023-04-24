Politics
Opposition parties in Turkey unite to try to defeat President Erdogan : NPR
The parties forming a coalition to topple Turkey’s powerful president in next month’s elections have little in common, but they are trying to coalesce around a common goal.
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
Turkey is organizing its own electoral campaign. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is back at the polls next month. For 20 years in power, he enjoyed a divided opposition. Now they have joined forces in hopes of defeating him. NPR’s Peter Kenyon reports from Istanbul.
PETER KENYON, BYLINE: Alaatin Erim, 64, says he doesn’t know much about the coalition known as the Table of Six. But he likes the idea of multiple parties uniting to defeat Erdogan.
ALAATIN ERIM: (Through interpreter) Yes, the alliance table. I also think that’s a good thing. I hope it can continue for a while. Solving problems will not happen overnight. It will take time. Yes, I think the #1 question is the economy.
KENYON: Some younger voters say they are voting for the coalition because they desperately want change after two decades of rule by Erdogan’s ruling party. Ibrahim Iper, 24, says if the opposition wins, their first priority should be, quote-unquote, “fixing our democracy”. He says it’s not something he would entrust to Erdogan.
IBRAHIM IPER: Our position is difficult for Turkey because this government, at the moment, is making everything difficult. We want to change because we are young. Young people want to change this position. For economics or politics, we don’t like that.
KENYON: Analyst Sinan Ulgen, director of the Istanbul Center for Economic and Political Studies, said the meeting of this coalition is a remarkable event in Turkish politics.
SINAN ULGEN: A major failure for which the opposition was unable to overthrow Erdogan in the past was related to his inability to act as a united opposition. This time, the opposition was able to put together a broad coalition that includes six different political parties.
KENYON: The coalition backs veteran politician Kemal Kilicdaroglu for president, but it is made up of nationalist and pro-Kurdish parties and others who are not normally allies. This led to growing pains. Meral Aksener, leader of the coalition’s most conservative party, pulled out of the alliance last month before two other members convinced her to return. Ulgen says that’s not surprising, given the big differences between the coalition parties.
ULGEN: It’s an inherently difficult exercise because you have parties with different political philosophies. And, in this sense, it is a rather unique experience in Turkish politics. That said, they were also able to draft a fairly comprehensive policy platform.
KENYON: The coalition platform emphasizes the rule of law and seeks to weaken the office of the presidency. Unsurprisingly, President Erdogan has nothing good to say about the coalition. In an interview with a public television news channel, he said there was a hidden seventh party in the coalition, a pro-Kurdish party, which the government says supports Kurdish militants who are fighting the security forces for decades.
(SOUND EXCERPT FROM AN ARCHIVED RECORDING)
CHAIRPERSON RECEP TAYYIP ERDOGAN: (Through interpreter) Let’s call it a table of seven, not six. Is there one missing. Where is the obvious party? As I always say, it’s under the table.
KENYON: Other observers say this coalition has taken on the extremely important task of trying to reverse what critics see as Turkey’s slide into authoritarianism under Erdogan. Analyst Soli Ozel, a senior lecturer at Kadir Has University in Istanbul, says this is the question Turkish voters should think about in this 100th year of the modern Turkish Republic.
SOLI OZEL: This year we celebrate the centenary of the Turkish Republic, founded on the principles of the Enlightenment by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his colleagues, and whether or not Turkey will continue on the secular and modernizing path, or will it it in fact of an increasingly religious conservatism, Islamization?
KENYON: In a few weeks, the opposition will know whether it has the votes it needs to launch a post-Erdogan era in Turkish politics.
Peter Kenyon, NPR News, Istanbul.
