PM Modi’s trip to Kerala in detail including traffic curbs

Kerala Police have imposed traffic restrictions in Kochi for the next two days as Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his two-day visit to the state on Monday. The trip will be marked by the laying of the foundation stone for various major development projects, a road show, a youth conclave and the meeting of bishops from various churches.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to hold talks with various church leaders in Kochi, a move that is expected to boost BJP outreach to Kerala’s Christian community ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

A report in India time BJP sources reportedly said leaders of eight denominations of the church would meet with the prime minister. Syro-Malabar Church Major Archbishop Cardinal George Alencherry, Head of the Orthodox Church of Malankara Catholics Basilios Mar Thoma Mathews-III, Head of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church Major Archbishop Cardinal Basilios Cleemis Catholics, Archbishop of Verapoly Joseph Kalathiparambil, Metropolitan Administrator of the Jacobite Church Joseph Mor Gregorios, head of the Church of Knanaya Mar Mathew Moolakkatt, Metropolitan of Knanaya Kuriakose Mor Severios and head of the Syrian Chaldean Church Mar Awgin Kuriakose are expected to hold talks with the Prime Minister.

The report further cites sources saying that they have not, however, received the final list of church representatives. Many church leaders have expressed their wish to meet the Prime Minister. We sent the list of these leaders to the Prime Minister’s Office. We asked them to undergo RT-PCR tests and prepare for the meeting. But it is up to the PMO to finalize the list, quoted a BJP leader.

PM Modi is expected to arrive in the evening, after which he will hold a road show over a 1.8km stretch, which will end at the Sacred Heart College grounds in Thevara.

In Thevara, the Prime Minister will interact with young people during the YUVAM conclave organized by Vibrant Youth for Modifying Kerala, a voluntary youth organization dedicated to accelerating India’s inclusive and sustainable development process in social, economic, political and cultural domains.

Driving restrictions in Kochi

April 24 (Monday): From 2pm to 8pm, vehicles coming from West Kochi area to Ernakulam will need to enter NH via Thoppumpadi, Thevara Ferry, Kundanur, Vytila, Edakochi and Aroor. According to a report by Manorama onlinevehicles will not be allowed to enter from West Kochi to Thevara during the mentioned period.

Vehicles should turn around from BOT East and continue via Thevara Ferry, Kundanur and Vyttila. Commuters will not be allowed to enter from the ferry side from Thevara to Thevara and vice versa from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The report stated that large vehicles going from Ernakulam to West Kochi should pass through Kundanur and Aroor. Vehicles will not be allowed to enter from Pallimukku to Thevara from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Vehicles should turn around from Pallimukku and head towards Vyttila via Kadavantra.

Vehicles going from Marine Drive to Thevara must take a turn from BT H and pass through Jos Junction. Service buses going to West Kochi from Ernakulam have to detour from Pallimukku and pass through Kadavanthra, Vyttila, Kundannur and Aroor.

April 25: The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Kochi Water Metro project on Tuesday. Therefore, keeping the schedule in mind, the authorities said that from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., vehicles will not be allowed to enter the West Kochi Island area from Thevara. Vehicles should turn around from Thevara Junction and go to the Thevara side.

Vehicles will not be permitted to enter Thevara from the West Kochi area. Vehicles should take a turn from BOT East to Thevara Ferry.

According Manorama onlinevehicles coming from Thrissur with people attending the PM event should be parked at Ernakulathappan Ground, Container Road and Kadavanthra Maveli Road after dropping off people at Kadavanthra.

Vehicles coming from Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki should drop off passengers at Thevara Ferry Junction and park at Motor Vehicle Departments Driving Test Ground on Thevara Ferry Boat Easter Road and Indira Gandhi Road.

Indias first water metro in Kochi

Water Metro is a unique urban mass transit system with the same experience and ease of travel as the conventional metro system, according to officials who have called it very useful in cities like Kochi.”

Metro Lite is a low-cost rapid transit system offering the same experience and ease of travel in terms of comfort, convenience, safety, punctuality, reliability and environmental friendliness as the Metro Lite system. conventional subway,” they said.

Metro Lite costs 40% of a conventional metro system. It is planned in cities like Jammu, Srinagar, Gorakhpur and Nashik,” officials said.

Metro Neo has electric rubber-tyred coaches powered by an overhead traction system running on an exclusive right-of-way road slab, with the same experience and ease of travel in terms of comfort, convenience, safety, punctuality, reliability and environmental friendliness than that of the conventional metro system,” they added.

