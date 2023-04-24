President invites reunion Reunion after April 26





PRESS OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT President Joko Widodo in a video taken during a visit to Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara, Monday (24/4/2023). JAKARTA, KOMPAS The highest return flow peak in history has passed well and smoothly. To break up the buildup that is expected to occur at peak reverse flow, the government is urging the public to avoid peak reverse flow. The community is asked to reschedule or defer the return home schedule after April 26, 2023. To break the accumulation that occurs at the peak of the return flow on April 24 and 25, 2023 simultaneously, the government invites people with no urgent needs to avoid the peak of the return flow by adjourning or postponing the schedule of return to return home after April 26. 2023, President Joko Widodo said in a video recording from Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara, on Monday (4/24/2023).

This invitation is addressed in particular to the civil apparatus of the State, TNI/Polri, and to employees of public companies. President Jokowi also called on private employees to take additional leave or other forms of leave, the technical details of which could be arranged by the respective agencies or companies. FAKHRI FADLURROHMAN Arrivals are stuck in a traffic jam at Cikampek Utama toll gate, Karawang, West Java, Wednesday (4/19/2023) morning. Ladies and gentlemen, be careful, obey all rules and follow all instructions from officers in the field, President Jokowi said. Ministry of Transport data predicts that at least 203,000 vehicles per day from the east of the Trans-Java Toll Road and Bandung direction are expected to use the Jakarta-Cikampek Toll Road. This number is very high compared to the normal flow of vehicles which is 53,000 vehicles. Thank goodness the government and all parties involved and the role of the community we can best manage the homecoming flow so that we can get through the peak of the highest homecoming flow in history he a few days ago properly and smoothly. In the coming days, we will face a reverse flow, President Jokowi said. Also read: Those delaying the return home for the reunion PRESS OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT President Joko Widodo in a video taken during a visit to Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara, Monday (24/4/2023). Transport observer Djoko Setijowarno believes that the call to avoid the peak of the return flow can break up congestion during the momentum of the reverse flow. The discharge may be on a slope. Maybe until the weekend. The duration of the return flow is longer, so the peak return rate may not be as high as the return flow, he said. The government is also seen as having succeeded in unraveling the flow of returning travellers, particularly at the Merak ferry port. However, the success of separating travelers on this return flow is still being tested on the return flow at Bakauheni Ferry Port. According to Djoko, adding crossing capacity for travelers by operating the port of Ciwandan can reduce the long queues of passenger vehicles heading to the ferry port of Merak. The long lines of vehicles arriving at the toll road and the long queues to enter the ship have disappeared. Improvements are still needed for the implementation of the backflow. In general, the choice to manage transport needs (transport demand management) it can be said that travelers who will pass through the island of Sumatra will be successful. Efforts have been made to overcome the traffic jams due to long lines of vehicles heading to the Merak Crossing port that have often occurred so far, Djoko said. Read also: Eid Al-Fitr, Momentum to Caring for Diversity and National Solidity ADRYAN YOGA PARAMADWYA Motorcycle travelers queue to enter the ferry at Ciwandan Port, Cilegon, Banten, Wednesday (19/4/2023). On Eid 2023, travelers on motorbikes and freight cars are separated from passenger cars and buses. Travelers on motorbikes and freight wagons are transported by boat to the island of Sumatra via the port of Ciwandan. Cars and buses always use Merak Ferry Port. During the 10-day return season (April 12-21, 2023), the number of passengers and vehicles that crossed from Java Island to Sumatra Island was 848,274 people and 195,984 vehicles. From Merak ferry port to Bakauheni ferry port, there were 716,273 people (84.44%) and 126,661 vehicles (64.6%). From Ciwandan port to Bakauheni ferry port, there were 128,270 people (15.12%) and 66,790 vehicles (34.1%). And, from Ciwandan Port to Panjang Port, there were 3,731 people (0.44%) and 2,533 vehicles (1.3%). The average wait time for motorcycle travelers is less than an hour to board the ship.

