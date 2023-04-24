A potential change with the possible electoral victory of Kilicdaroglu





Turkey’s foreign policy: a potential change with the possible election victory of Kilicdaroglu

Presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu GAROWE ONLINE – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in power for 22 years, could face defeat in the next election as opinion polls predict a victory for joint opposition presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu. This raises questions about the future of Turkey’s foreign policy, particularly in the Middle East, and its relationship with the United States, Israel and NATO. Middle East Eye reports that Kilicdaroglu’s foreign policy is said to be based on non-intervention in the internal affairs of neighbours, an impartial foreign policy and adherence to international standards. Kilicdaroglu’s chief foreign affairs adviser, Unal Cevikoz, says a government led by Kilicdaroglu would be determined to normalize relations with the international community, the EU and NATO. The emphasis would be on dialogue and a hands-off approach, possibly altering Turkey’s policy in Libya and Syria. Somalia, in particular, is mentioned as an area of ​​concern. Kilicdaroglu questions Turkey’s involvement in the country and its military presence in Qatar. The Turkish military base in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, opened in 2017, can train 1,500 soldiers at a time. This was seen as a counterbalance to the influence of countries like the United Arab Emirates in the Horn of Africa. Kilicdaroglu, the opposition’s co-candidate for the presidency, expressed concern about Turkey’s foreign policy adventures, asking, “Why are we in Somalia? There is no reason. A possible election victory for Kilicdaroglu could lead to a re-examination of Turkey’s involvement in Somalia and other countries, possibly signaling a shift in foreign policy priorities. Kilicdaroglu’s foreign policy could impact relations with Israel, Egypt and the Gulf States. He has previously said he would hold Israel and Saudi Arabia accountable for actions taken against Turkey in recent years. The opposition leader also vowed to review Turkey’s relations with its regional neighbours, saying his government wants equal relations with everyone in the region. While Turkey’s foreign policy future remains uncertain, a possible election victory for Kemal Kilicdaroglu could signal significant changes in the country’s relations with its neighbors and the international community.

