Narendra Modi Stadium Field Report





Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report: The 35th match of TATA IPL 2023 will be between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MID). Gujarat Titans won the last game against LSG by eight points at Ekana Stadium. GT have played six games this season and won four and lost two games and currently they are 4th on the IPL points table with eight points. GT won the IPL trophy last season and hope to win another IPL title this year. MI lost their last game to PBKS by 13 points in Wankhede due to poor performance by MI bowlers, but they have won three and lost three games this season. MI is in 7th position on the points table with six points. GT have dominated cricket this season so far, and we can expect this match to be another exciting encounter. GT has a better chance of winning this game because they were playing at home. GT vs MI match details: Tournament: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Place: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Date and hour : April 25, 7:30 p.m. (REAL)

Live stream details: Jio Cinema, Star Sport Network Advertisement Details of Narendra Modi Stadium: Narendra Modi Stadium Narendra Modi Stadium is located in the east of Ahmedabad and is one of the most beautiful stadiums in the world. This stadium is the largest cricket stadium in the world, with a capacity of 1,32,000. This stadium has been GT’s playground since IPL 2022. IPL 2023 Final and Qualifying Match 2 will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium. Many memorable matches are played in this venue, IPL 2022 Final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. This stadium hosted ICC Cricket World Cup matches in 1987, 1996 and 2011. This stadium created history by hosting the most spectators, over one lakhs, in the 2022 IPL Final. GT’s record at Narendra Modi Stadium is good, but they have lost this season, they have lost two games at home. GT won their first home game against CSK by 5 wickets this season. Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report: The pitch at this venue has a balanced wicket that favors both bowlers and batters. The last match was played between Gujarat and Rajasthan in which both teams scored more than 175 runs on board which shows it is hitting friendly. In the last game, the fast bowlers took seven wickets, while the Spinners took four wickets, which shows that the surface of this wicket is also favorable for bowlers. Gujarat Titans have more quality bowlers especially spinners than Mumbai Indians but it will be interesting to see who can turn the game situation in their favor and dominate the game. Weather forecast for Narendra Modi Stadium: The weather forecast for Ahmedabad on April 25, 2023 is expected to be mostly sunny with temperature around 38 degrees Celsius and wind will blow at a speed of 12 km/h. Humidity is expected approx. 23%, which is normal and the weather conditions will be good to play the match. Narendra Modi Stadium IPL Records: Matches played: 21

1st batter won: 8

Batter 2 won: 13

The highest score: 207 by Kolkata Knight Riders

Lowest rating: 102 by Royals of Rajasthan

Average score: 164.57 Narendra Modi Stadium Upcoming matches: Correspondence between Date Time GT versus MI April 25, 2023 7:30 p.m. (EAST) GT vs. DC May 2, 2023 7:30 p.m. (EAST) GT vs LSG May 7, 2023 3:30 p.m. (EAST) GT vs. SRH May 15, 2023 7:30 p.m. (EAST) Also read this: IPL 2023: Former India U-19 captain Priyam Garg set to play today and replace injured Kamlesh Nagarkoti For more information, visit the official website: IPLT20

