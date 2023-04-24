Report: Trumps book of letters from when people didn’t despise him includes one from King Charles





Back when Donald Trump was just a loudmouthed celebrity who didn’t have access to nuclear codes, or the kind of sequel that would start an insurrection on his behalf, he sent and received a lot of letters to and from other famous people. On Tuesday, those letters will be made public as part of a book the ex-president is selling for the low price of $99 a pop or $399 for a signed copy called Letters to Trump, a compilation of correspondence from ex-presidents. back in the day. And it looks like at least one of the included missives is shaking up teatime across the pond.

The Telegraph reports that Trump’s book will include a personal letter from King [Charles] that the monarch did not grant permission to publish. This letter, according to the outlet, was written in 1995 when Charles was the Prince of Wales; in it, the soon-to-be-crowned king thanks M. Trump for offering honorary membership to the Florida resort of Mar-a-Lago, wishes Mr. Trump success in his new private membership club and, perhaps most embarrassingly, even if he meant it as a throwaway comment, expressed interest in visiting. According to The Telegraph, Charles also suggested that Trump pay a visit to his Institute of Architecture in London. Another decidedly unauthorized letter believed to be included in the book is from Princess Diana, dated July 3, 1997, in which she thanks Donald for the flowers he sent her on her birthday, writing: They are truly beautiful, and I am deeply touched. that you thought of me in that special way.

A letter from former prime minister David Cameron is apparently also included in the book; the missive is said to be a response to a memo from Trump complaining about wind turbines near one of his Scottish golf courses, a battle that property developer-turned-POTUS literally fought for years and officially and summarily lost in 2019.

And while Cameron and Charles (and Dianas parents) probably aren’t thrilled to have their matches with one of the worst people in the world incorporated into the tome, at least one of Trump’s good friends is probably A-OK. with that.

The book also contains an exchange of letters between Mr Trump and Vladimir Putin in 2013, announcing the exciting news that the Miss Universe pageant was being brought to Russia. Inviting Mr. Putin to be guest of honor, Mr. Trump added: I know our Moscow pageant will be our biggest and best Miss Universe ever, and we are already overwhelmed with a very positive response and extent of international and Russian media. . Mr Trump added that the Trump Organization had turned down other competing countries that wanted to host the event.

In response, Mr Putin sent his congratulations on their success in bringing the competition to Moscow. I hope that all participants in this remarkable event will leave with fond memories of their visit to the Russian capital. He added: It’s a pity that we couldn’t have our meeting, but I hope we can talk during one of your next visits to Russia.

According to The Telegraph, the book also includes a December 15, 2016 letter from Putin congratulating Trump on his election victory, in which the alleged war criminal wrote: I hope that after assuming the post of President of the United States of America, we will be able, by acting in a constructive and pragmatic manner, to take concrete measures to restore the framework of bilateral cooperation in various fields as well as to raise our level of collaboration on the international scene to a qualitatively new level.

Meanwhile, Putin isn’t even the only overbearing maniac to feature in the book:

Twitter content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

The letters to Trump also reportedly include correspondence from Bill Clinton, Oprah Winfrey and countless others who may or may not be considering legal action at this time.

