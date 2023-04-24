President Jokowi urges travelers returning home not to need to delay return flows after April 26





EDITORNEWS.ID –President Joko Widodo says peak Eid 2023 return flow will be highest in history. However, Jokowi is grateful that the peak of the Eid 2023 return flow may have passed nicely and smoothly. So that the peak of the highest return flow in history a few days ago, we can get through it well and smoothly,” he continued. Jokowi said that in the coming days there will be an increase in returning travelers. It is expected that 203,000 vehicles per day will pass on the Cikampek toll road. “Thank goodness the government and all parties involved and the role of the community, we can best manage the homecoming flow. For the peak of the highest homecoming flow in history there is few days, we can get through it well and smoothly,” Jokowi said in a press release on YouTube’s Secretariat. President, Monday, April 24, 2023. Also read: Polri reminds travelers to always be careful while traveling To break the backlog that occurs at peak return flow on April 24 and 25, 2023 simultaneously, the government is urging people without urgent needs to avoid the peak return flow by adjourning or postponing the return schedule at home after April 26, 2023, the president said in a video uploaded to the Cabinet Office YouTube channel on Monday (4/24). This appeal was made following data from the Ministry of Transport which predicts that about 203,000 vehicles every day from the east of the Trans Java Toll Road and from the direction of Bandung will pass through the Jakarta-Cikampek Toll Road. . The President considers the number to be higher than the normal number of vehicles using the route. Of course, this is a very large number compared to the normal number of 53,000 vehicles, he added. President Jokowi continued, the postponement provisions apply to the civil state apparatus (ASN), members of TNI and Polri, and employees of public enterprises (BUMN) or private employees with rules techniques regulated by their respective agencies or companies. In addition, the Head of State also called on the population to remain cautious when returning to their respective cities of destination.

