Lula’s trip to China matters more than Macron’s

When French President Emmanuel Macron visited China earlier this month and made comments that flattered the worldview of his Chinese host, Xi Jinping took a deliberately shy attitude towards the United States and spoke of a possible conflict between great powers about Taiwan as something limited concerned with France and therefore with Europe, it unleashed on its continent and in the United States a concert of disapproving and sometimes even contemptuous reactions.

A few days later, when Brazilian President Luiz Igncio Lula da Silva embarked on a parallel trip to Beijing and made a series of comments that similarly supported long-standing Chinese positions and publicly established Braslia’s political distance from in Washington, the world press took notice but did much less. .

Taken in isolation, none of these presidential trips are likely to be seen as marking a dramatic break with the past, but if one or the other is remembered five or ten years from now, it is likely that it is the diplomacy of the South American leaders and not that of his much younger French counterpart.

That Macron’s visit received more attention this month is more a reflection of the persistent North Atlantic bias of the international media than a fresh, sober reflection on how the world is changing. Seen at a glance, the diplomacy of each of these countries has every interest in being more considered than the other. With a GDP of almost 3,000 billion dollars, the French economy is the second largest in the European Union, after that of Germany, and is roughly twice that of Brazil.

Meanwhile, Brazil, with a population of 214 million, has more than three times as many people like France, and alone constitutes about a third of the population of South America. Even though population isn’t everything, this is where the case for Brazil begins in terms of the possible tipping point of the future. Before examining them in more detail, however, it is worth exploring further the reasons for skepticism about Macron’s and France’s seemingly perennial bid for more weight in the world and the move away from the United States.

As the use of perennials should suggest, there’s nothing truly original about Macron’s diplomacy to major world powers. As historian Tony Judt lamented writing, France was jettisoned from this club in the spring of 1940, when its armies crumbled in the face of German Panzer divisions crossing the Meuse, and it has never regained that status since. This has not, however, prevented the country from pursuing a foreign policy based on nostalgia and grief at the loss of this status.

The psychological shock of the Second World War in France was immense. Its traditionally deep influence in Eastern Europe has largely disappeared. His language would no longer be a default choice for diplomacy. She could not persuade the victorious Allies to go so far as to punish Germany in order to dismantle the country. And he depended on the support and indulgence of a race he distrusted, if not instinctively hated, the Anglo-Saxons of the United States and Britain in many ways, for his survival and his economic defense to its seat at the highest table of world diplomacy, the United Nations Security Council.

Hoping to recapture its once exalted status, French leaders of all political persuasions have confined themselves to two very old-fashioned approaches to the world. The first was to preserve as long as possible the vestiges of the empire. This led Paris to successive colonial disasters in Algeria and Indochina before accepting that a new era had come, where Western nations ruling over imperial subjects would no longer be acceptable. Even since, in Africa, France has struggled to relinquish a set of neo-colonial relations, despite declaring every few years that old patterns of domination and interference through military engagement and economic penetration deep were a thing of the past. Here a brutal irony arises, as when Macron, after his trip to China, defiantly announced that his country would not be a vassal the United States.

The other traditional French tactic has been a commitment to a style of realpolitik that once dominated the Old Continent. It means constantly balancing oneself in tension with, if not completely against, the dominant power of the day. What makes the French approach here most distinctive is that in the post-war period the main power with which it has played this game is its nominal ally, the United States. From Charles de Gaulle to François Mitterrand and now to Macron, passing through most of the men who have ruled France between these personalities, Paris, as if obeying a fixed reflex, has sought to reach its own agreements or rapprochements with Washington’s biggest rivals. Over time, these have included the Soviet Union, Chairman Mao Zedong’s China, and now the very different China of Chairman Xi, an economic and increasingly military superpower.

It would be wrong to reproach France for a desire for autonomy and independence in the conduct of its affairs. But Paris has rarely had the necessary means to make his gestures count for the long term, leaving him to appear most often as an ineffective spoiler, and sometimes simply conceited or even cynical.

Playing with China, Macron predictably struck a number of trade deals, including securing Beijing approval to go ahead with a huge order of Airbus jets, but what else has it really achieved? Asking Xi to examine how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has threatened Europe’s desire for peace and security, Macron has shown willingness to throw Taiwan under the bus at a time of tensions. mounted strongly on the possibility that Beijing would use arms to assert its claims on this island. . This has drawn rebuke from many quarters in Europe, where there is concern not only about the growing risk of war over Taiwan, but also about the growing worry on China as a systemic threat to the democratic world. Sadly, not a month had passed when China’s ambassador to France made comments last week that appeared to question the sovereignty of the Baltic states, EU members once absorbed into the Soviet Union.

What to think, moreover, of Macron once again demanding the security independence of Europe vis-à-vis the United States? It’s also a nice idea, but few doubt that Ukraine would have been able to resist Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion had it not been for the leadership role Washington played in providing military and diplomatic support to Kyiv.

Desirable as it may be for Europe to be able to defend itself, there is little realistic chance that this continent will make the kinds of investments it would require at any time in the foreseeable future. Western Europe is not even able to supply Ukraine with ordinary artillery shells, let alone more sophisticated weapons. This leaves one wondering if Macron should be taken seriously as Europe’s conscience in defense and self-determination, or if his voice is just the latest expression of the French need and nostalgia for a relevance lost.

In this context, Brazil’s recent diplomacy deserves further consideration. It is true that the South American country has also long sought to preserve real room for maneuver independent of American foreign policy. Lulas’ initiatives criticizing the persistence of the US dollar as an international reserve currency, seeking to forge a monetary union with Argentina, and even criticizing the West over the war in Ukraine should not be seen as mere whims of ‘an iconoclastic progressive, but as a reflection desires of a rising global south of one of its most important states.

It is on this pedestal, above all, that Brazil’s relevance lies. As dispersed and incomplete as it may seem at times, the Global South is where much of the world’s economic dynamism moves. This can be seen in the dismal demographics of most of the world’s wealthy countries (as well as China) and in the changing patterns of global economic production, with countries like India, Indonesia, Brazil and Mexico which are expected to rise sharply in the global GDP rankings. and traditional Western leaders, including the United States and Britain, are preparing to decline by 2050.

People would be wrong to regard Lulas’ statements as disturbing, let alone threatening, to the West. To use Macron’s word, Braslia does not seek to become the vassal of China. Much of Brazil’s potential, in fact, has to do with charting its own course, but this is an area where there is still a lot of work to be done. De Gaulle supposedly once joked Brazil that it is the country of the future and always will be. But as a large, multiracial society with a diverse economy and an abundance of soft power but no history of extraterritorial conquest and no known ambition for dominance over others, the era of country may finally arrive.

Brazil is not feared by its neighbors, as evidenced by its increasingly dense economic relations with Argentina. But it is Africa that may hold the key to its future as the leader of the global South. The African continent, home to the fastest growing population in the world today, has seen pockets of strong economic growth in recent years, but yearns for new partnerships that can help create jobs and build infrastructure necessary for its burgeoning youth cohorts. China has emerged as the main alternative to the West in Africa, overtaking Western nations that have traditionally dominated trade and investment with the continent.

As I have written elsewhere, during Lulas’ first term, Brazil began to invest in improving its economic and diplomatic partnerships across the South Atlantic. Brazil and Africa are deeply linked by the tragic history of the transatlantic slave trade. By taking the lead in forging new, strong South-South relationships, together, Brazil and Africa can open the door to a better future for both.