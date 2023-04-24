Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes Kochi by storm and leads a mega roadshow

Modi attacked bipolar politics in Kerala which he said was damaging the state. (Picture: Twitter/@BJP4India)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi literally stormed Kerala’s commercial capital Kochi on Monday, leading a mega roadshow and addressing a gigantic gathering of young ‘Yuvam’ – changing Kerala.

The most important part of his visit to Kochi was meeting the leaders of eight prominent Christian denominations. The meeting was held at the Taj Malabar Hotel.

Ahead of the meeting with the church leaders, Prime Minister Modi, while addressing the meeting of the youth of Yuvam, who wanted to be apolitical, clearly expressed his political position. “Whether in the North East or in Goa, people who may belong to any religion, caste or creed, those who have seen and experienced the work and attitude of BJP governments, have embraced the party wholeheartedly,” he said.

Referring indirectly to the expected support from Christians, he said that in the coming days Kerala would also do what the North East has done and Goa has done many times.

He called on young people to be vigilant against the forces that divide people in the name of religion, caste, community, language and region. “We have to overcome these forces,” he said.

“I have planted a sapling at S9cred Heart College to commemorate its platinum jubilee. This tree will become a symbol of our friendship and we will move forward hand in hand,” he said while emphasizing the need for a closer bond with the Christian. Kerala community.

Modi attacked bipolar politics in Kerala which he said was damaging the state. Without mentioning the LDF and the Congress led UDF, he said while one ideology holds the party above everything in Kerala, the other party holds a family above All. They are responsible for growing unemployment and corruption, he said, adding, “I am sure the people of Kerala will work hard to defeat these two forces.”

He attacked the CPI(M)-led LDF government, accusing it of depriving the state’s youth of jobs and career opportunities. “I’m told they don’t even organize job melas like they do in BJP-run states,” he said.

Modi said while many are focused on how to export traditional medicines from Kerala, some people are working hard on smuggling gold. “The truth is not hidden from young people. They know how people in power play with their future,” he said, while indirectly referring to the gold smuggling case involving cabinet officials. of the Chief Minister.

The BJP-led NDA garnered 15.64% of the vote in the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, marking an increase of 2.78 percentage points. But their vote share fell to 11.03 in the Assembly elections in 2021 when the LDF made history by returning to power.

Compared to Assembly polls in 2016, when the BJP won 14.96% of the vote with the help of the BDJS, a party dominated by part of the powerful backward community of Ezhava, the performance in 2021 was lamentable.

The BJP hopes to do well in the 2024 polls thanks to “Modi magic” and Christian support. Christians constitute 18.38% of the state’s 3.4 crore population. Kerala has the highest number of Christians of any state hence the BJP is courting the community keeping an eye on election gains.

The Christian population of the state is mainly concentrated in five districts of central Kerala: Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Pathanamthitta. The Christian vote is crucial in at least 40 to 45 constituencies within these constituencies. Also, there is a significant presence in some areas of Thrissur, parts of Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram districts.

It is in this context that the BJP is constantly trying to seduce Christians in Kerala. Ahead of the meeting, BJP state leaders had visited the bishops as part of “Sneha Sandesham” on the occasion of Easter.

Prime Minister’s visit to New Delhi’s Sacred Heart Cathedral was viewed with great hope by Christians, especially amid protests in the nation’s capital over attacks on churches and institutions in some states .

The BJP also has another agenda: to ensure a drop in the number of seats in the Congress-led UDF. It can be recalled that the UDF won 19 out of 20 seats in Kerala in 2019, including the former Wayanad constituency of Rahul Gandhi.

The BJP believes that if Congress manages to repeat its 2019 results, it would give Rahul Gandhi a big boost.

Traditionally, Christians in Kerala have voted for the Congress-led UDF. Therefore, any dent in the Christian vote will hurt Congress more than any other party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a massive tour from the Vendruthy Bridge to Thevara Ground of Sacred Heart College, where he addressed the meeting of “Yuvam” youths. Throughout the 1.8 km stretch, the Prime Minister was showered with flowers. Hundreds of people, including women and children, lined the road to greet the prime minister, who was wearing a traditional Kerala mundu (dhoti), juba (kurta) and angavastram.

A section of Malayalam film industry personalities including former BJP MP Rajya Sabha Suresh Gopi, Unni Mukundan, national winner Aparna Balamurali, playback singers Vijay Yesudas, Hari Shankar and actor Navya Nair were present on the stage of the “Yuvam”.