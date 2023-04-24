



The departure of Dominic Raab from the Ministry of Justice opens the prospect of some of his favorite projects. Here, the Guardian examines the changes that could occur. Bill of Rights Raab's Controversial Bill Faces the Axe; Justice Department insiders hinted they wouldn't be surprised if that was shelved. The Bill has been a Raab pet project for years, revived under Boris Johnson before Liz Truss scrapped it during her short-lived administration. Sunak is said to have already feared it would spark a row between Tory MPs and be blocked by the House of Lords. The bill would clarify that UK courts can override European Convention on Human Rights rulings to help resolve the impasse over the removal of migrants to Rwanda. But Sunak has already given in to demands from Tory MPs to toughen the Illegal Migration Bill to do just that, meaning parts of the bill become redundant. Relationship with the legal profession The government's relationship with the legal profession hit rock bottom under Raab, who clashed with criminal lawyers in England and Wales over their pay and refused to raise legal aid rates for lawyers. It improved dramatically and briefly when Brandon Lewis was in office, when he struck a deal with striking lawyers. Lawyers have high hopes for another improvement in their relationship with the MoJ now that Alex Chalk, a KC who has respect for and within the profession, is in charge. Allies of the new justice secretary say reducing court backlogs and easing relations with the judiciary are high on his list of priorities. Prison capacity Raab has been accused of endless reorganizations and underfunding of the prison and probation field. Chalk takes over as the government prepares for the overall prison population to drop from 84,000 to 94,000 by March 2025. Justice Department insiders say the new Justice Secretary will have to focus on the adequate funding for prisons, already at breaking point. The newly built Fosse Way prison near Leicester, which will house almost 2,000 prisoners, will help, but overcrowding remains a pressing problem in the Chalks entrance bin. Criminals in court for sentencing Raab has been urged to speed up plans to force criminals to attend sentencing after the killer of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel refused to leave his cell to face sentencing earlier in April. The aunt of Zara Aleena, who was murdered on her way home in June 2022, said allowing convicted felons to avoid facing court meant the convict was actually wielding their share of power. Whitehall sources say they would be surprised if there was a change in leadership now that Raab was gone. But they point out that Chalk will want to form their own opinion. Although the policy is popular with the public, there is a counter-argument that forcing agitated offenders to appear could be even more traumatic for victims and families. Parole reforms Just days before he left, High Court judges ruled that Raab had acted unlawfully in preventing prison and probation staff in England and Wales from recommending whether a prisoner was fit for release or transfer under conditions open. His successor will have to decide whether he wants to press ahead with the plans, which the Justice Department says would provide a clear recommendation from ministers on how dangerous serious offenders are, but could leave him open to contempt of court charges. Chalk will also have to decide whether or not to expand a long-promised Victims Act to give himself controversial powers to veto the release of certain prisoners, in a bill currently before parliament.

