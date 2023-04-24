Entering Cawapres option called Jokowi, GP Ansor says Erick Thohir’s track record has been proven





METROJAMBI.COM – President Joko Widodo has nominated a number of suitable names as vice-presidential candidates (cawapres) who could accompany Ganjar Pranowo, the presidential candidate (candidate) of PDI Perjuangan. One of the names of the cawapres candidates mentioned by President Jokowi is Erick Thohir, who is currently minister of the BUMN. General Chairman of GP Ansor Central Leadership Yaqut Cholil Qoumas or Gus Yaqut felt that the names of cawapres mentioned by President Jokowi had many achievements as capitals to lead the nation forward. Also read: Fire truck arrived late, house in Tanco Kerinci burned down One of them is Erick Thohir, who according to Gus Yaqut has a lot of experience, both inside and outside government. In his Monday, April 24, 2023 statement, Gus Yaqut said that Erick Thohir, who is also a Multipurpose Ansor Front (Banser) cadre, has a proven track record and there is no reason to doubt that. According to Gus Yaqut, Erick Thohir could very well carry out some of the major tasks of the country, collaborate with many parties and have broad visions. Also read: Are you diabetic? These are foods to avoid during Eid Gus Yaqut, who is also Minister of Religion, said that this potential and excellence is what the Indonesian people really need in the face of current challenges. Gus Yaqut said if Erick Thohir ran with Ganjar Pranowo they would be the perfect match because there was chemistry and they could complement each other. In addition, Gus Yaqut said that Erick Thohir had many assets, such as his mastery in the economic field which was indisputable. Also Read: This is Jambi PKS’ Preferred Constituency in 2024 Parliamentary Elections In fact, Gus Yaqut said that while leading the Ministry of Public Enterprises, Erick Thohir had made many bold moves such as owning public enterprises and closing BUMN which continued to burden the state.

