Lee Zeldin backs Donald Trump for president





Former Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin backs Donald Trump’s return bid for president – weeks after saying he preferred a “robust Republican field” in 2024.

Zeldin, who mounted a strong campaign against Democrat Kathy Hochul in New York’s gubernatorial race last year, made the surprise announcement on Twitter.

“The GOP is filled with incredible talent to save our country from Administrator Biden’s failed policies. Our candidate in 2024 will be the 45th and 47th POTUS, Donald Trump,” he wrote.

“Our economy will be stronger, our streets will be safer and our lives will be freer. He has my full support!”

Zeldin’s endorsement was immediately trumpeted by Trump’s 76-year-old “Make America Great Again” political action committee.

The former congressman became one of New York’s most influential Republicans after coming within five points of unseating Hochul in the deep blue Empire State.

Zeldin even considered running to become chairman of the Republican National Committee, but chose not to – saying at the time that incumbent Ronna McDaniel’s re-election was “pre-cooked”.

Lee Zeldin with then-President Donald Trump in the Oval Office in 2019. Zeldin endorsed Trump’s candidacy for the 2024 presidential election. Silbiger

His endorsement comes just weeks after Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury for paying porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal ahead of the 2016 election, the first-ever criminal case against a former US president.

But many Republicans believe the case brought by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg is a politically motivated stunt.

Trump faces other ongoing investigations exploring issues ranging from his handling of classified documents recovered from his Mar-a-Lago estate to his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot to pressure on the Georgia lawmakers to overturn the 2020 Peach State election results.

Zeldin has served in Congress with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who polls show is Trump’s strongest potential Republican foe in a GOP primary.

Zeldin introduces Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at an event in Staten Island on February 20, 2023.Paul Martinka

DeSantis campaigned for Zeldin on Long Island during his run against Hochul, and Zeldin introduced DeSantis when the governor of Florida came to Staten Island for a pro-law enforcement event in February.

DeSantis hasn’t officially thrown his hat in the ring for a run at the White House, but is expected to do so early next month.

He criss-crossed the country and visited Japan on Monday, where he met Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Zeldin’s support shows that Trump, a native New Yorker who has lived in the Big Apple most of his life before officially moving his official residence to Florida in 2019, will be formidable in his GOP primary in his home state.

Trump’s Zeldin endorsement comes weeks after he said he wanted a “robust” group of GOP candidates for the 2024 nomination.AP Photo/Chris Tilley

New York State Republican Party Chairman Ed Cox previously told the Post that he would remain neutral ahead of the primary and argued that all Republican candidates should be given the opportunity to oppose the state. .

Zeldin issued a similar note last month, telling The Post, “If there is a big, robust primary that engages Republican primary voters sooner, more active Republican volunteers sooner, that will generate more media [and] excitement.”

Zeldin joins other notable New York Trump supporters, including upstate Rep. Elise Stefanik, House Republican Conference Speaker, who became the first member of the GOP leadership to support the former President in November.

