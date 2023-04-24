Will the Pacers dominate on the field of Ahmedabad? The stage is set for an intense match as GT take on MI, full details here





Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report: GT vs MI: Gujarat Titans will host Mumbai Indians in the 35th round of IPL 2023. The match is scheduled to be held at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Tuesday, April 25 from 7:30 p.m. Gujarat have played three matches at their home ground and lost two. Overall, they have won four out of six games this season. On the other hand, Mumbai have played six matches and won three. As they prepare for the upcoming GT vs MI game, both teams will be eager to win and solidify their position in the tournament.FollowIndian Premier League 2023Live updates with Insidesport.IN SRH vs DC: Ishant Sharma banking on experience to win IPL 2023 for Delhi Capitals, sends warning signals to Sunrisers Hyderabad batters Reigning champions Gujarat Titans have had a superb start to the IPL Season 16 campaign. They have played six matches, winning four and picking up eight points. Gujarat Titans performed well in all departments with impressive batting, bowling and outfield performances. After snatching a victory at LSG in a low scoring game, Gujarat’s confidence is at an all time high and they will be looking to dominate MI in their next game. On the other hand, the five-time champion Mumbai Indians have had a mixed start to this IPL season. They have won three and lost three of their six games so far. Mumbai’s batting has been impressive with players like Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green and Suryakumar Yadav in top form. However, their bowling has been lacking in the absence of key players like Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer. Nevertheless, Arjun Tendulkar’s performance in the final over against Sunrisers Hyderabad saved 20 points. Narendra Modi Stadium Field Report Narendra Modi Stadium, also known as Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad serves as the home of Gujarat Titans this season. Unfortunately, Gujarat have lost two home games so far this season. Fast bowlers should reap the benefits of a useful bowling alley at Narendra Modi Stadium. The surface offers more bounce and fast bowlers have been able to exploit it to the fullest. Those who bowl with a strong strike from the deck are likely to pick up more wickets on this pitch. It is currently Indian Summer, and temperatures are expected to be very hot during the day, ranging from 39C to 42C in April. However, it should be slightly cooler at night, with temperatures dropping to 24°C to 28°C. There can also be summer rains in early April and mid-May. A total of 22 IPL matches have been played at this venue, with the pursuit team winning 13 times and the batting first team winning 8 times. A match ended with no result. The average score of the first round on this site is 164 points. The highest total ever recorded here is 204 runs, which the Gujarat Titans have achieved. On the other hand, the lowest ever tally on this site was 102 points, which Rajasthan Royals scored against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014. Both teams are expected to aim to win the draw first in Ahmedabad. With both teams’ strong batting lineups, a high-scoring game seems likely. Follow InsideSport on GOOGLE NEWS/ Follow the IPL 2023 live updates with InsideSport.IN

