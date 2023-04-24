of Winnie-The-Party-Member department

Maybe you heard the DOJ Chinese nationals recently arrested and closed “Chinese Police Stations” located in New York City following an investigation into the type of work by foreign nationals that our government tends to find repugnant, even as he does the same elsewhere in the world.

Lu Jianwang, 61, and Chen Jinping, 59, both New York residents, face charges of conspiracy to act as agents for China and obstruction of justice. They are expected to appear in federal court in Brooklyn on Monday.. China has previously denied operating the stations, calling them ‘service centres’ for overseas nationals. Mr. Lu from the Bronx and Mr. Chen from Manhattan worked together to establish the first overseas police station in the United States on behalf of China’s Ministry of Public Security, the US Department of Justice said Monday.. The outpost was closed in the fall of 2022, the department said, after those involved became aware of an FBI investigation into the station..

That China seeks to control residents who have strayed beyond its borders is not surprising. The Chinese government has just about everything under control. However, those no longer subject to China’s ubiquitous surveillance network are of greater concern to a nation that has a lot of power but the thinnest skin.

The thinnest skin belongs to President Xi Jinping, who has spent many government resources to prevent the spread of Winnie the Pooh images. This is not a new respect for the intellectual property rights held (in a tenuous way) by big American corporations. It’s just the state silencing harmless residents who noticed the Secretary General’s resemblance to the trouserless bear a young British boy befriended after they met in a specific size forest.

Hidden in the indictments is a phrase from the New York Post – New York’s Fox News – has chosen to believe this is at least part of the reason the Chinese government has deployed nationals to surveil other nationals far beyond its borders. And that reason is… Winnie the fucking Pooh:

US police stations are targeting anyone who compares Xi Jinping to Winnie the Pooh

This is the headline that the so-called Post reporters have chosen to run. The direct quote from the indictment does not suggest that this is actually the case. Instead, the quote simply recounts the kinds of things the Chinese government finds objectionable while laying out its basis for arresting people who have decided to handcraft their own episodes of “Law and Order: Special Pooh Bear.” Meme Victims Unit” on foreign soil.

Topics not approved by the CCP include discussions of the CCP’s overthrow of control over the PRC government and the statutes of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Republic of China, commonly referred to as Taiwan’s apparent resemblance remarks. of the CCP General Secretary Xi Jinping with the fictional cartoon character Winnie the Pooh, says one of the indictments, charging ten suspects who allegedly used fake social media accounts to intimidate dissidents.

Well, duh. I mean, everyone’s been talking about China and its censorship of Pooh memes for years now. What was it these that the suspects were interested in is speculation that is completely unsupported by the DOJ’s boilerplate “that’s what China does.”

That being said, I will never pass up an opportunity to clutter President Xi’s vanity research with Pooh-related mockery. And there’s no better example of that in recent news than patches. purportedly created by the owner of a military surplus store to commemorate Taiwan’s extended middle finger to the autocratic intruder who refuses to acknowledge that Taiwan is its own country, rather than just a Chinese subsidiary:

Demand has skyrocketed for a shoulder patch that shows Winnie-the-Pooh punched in the face after a Taiwanese fighter pilot wore the design, an apparent dig at the Chinese leader Xi Jinpingduring recent Chinese military exercises around the island. The uniform accessory caught the attention of Taiwanfrom the public and overseas observers after Taipei’s military news agency published the photograph on April 9, the second day of Chinese exercises. The photo showed a pilot carrying out pre-flight inspections of his IDF fighter jet at an undisclosed airbase.

Here is the photo published by representatives of the military press in Taiwan:

Zoom in:

Better quality images exist elsewhere on the net, but you get the gist: it’s a quick punch in the face from Pooh (Xi), along with the phrase “we’re open 24/7”. Another variant contains the slogan “fight for freedom”. Either way, the message is clear. The Taiwanese military has no more respect for President Xi than many of his constituents. Not only is Xi the Pooh in this performance, but he’s getting his ass handed by a much more physically imposing bear.

Whether the policing of foreign nationals by foreign nationals in the United States has anything to do with disrespectful memes is still open to debate. But anyway, President Xi isn’t just Pooh, he’s a punchline. And he should never be allowed to forget that.

