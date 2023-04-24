Favorable scenario being created for Imran Khan: Talal Chaudhry





FAISALABAD: Former Minister of State and Central Head of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Muhammad Talal Chaudhry said on Monday that fair, free and independent elections were imperative under the country’s constitution, but elections that favor ‘ladla’ (Imran) to bring him to power, would not be acceptable.

Speaking to the media here at his residence, he said a favorable scenario was being created to bring Imran Khan to power under the guise of Punjab elections, but this drama would not be successful this time.

Commenting on the recent leaked audio, he said the recent leaked audio endorsed the position of the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz that excesses had been committed with the party leadership, and specific types of decisions were made according to taste and taste. family aversions.

He said the suo moto and Article 184(3) of the Constitution were used bluntly in 2017 and competent leaders were disqualified, while incompetent ones were declared “Sadiq and Ameen”.

An atmosphere has been created to favor Imran Khan to become prime minister while his political opponent has been disqualified and put behind bars, he added.

Talal said that once again the drama was staged under the guise of elections in Punjab but these elements would not succeed in their ulterior motives as the parliament was fully alive this time.

He said Imran Khan had failed to protect national interests, adding that his decisions made Pakistan less respected in the community of nations while he also deprived the poor of having bread.

He said Pakistan was making progress when Nawaz Sharif was prime minister but he was disqualified and Imran Khan was cracked down on the country which not only isolated the country but also deprived it of Kashmir.

He said that once again suo moto was being used by people with specific minds which was neither in line with the Constitution of Pakistan nor acceptable to parliament.

He said Pakistan should be run according to the constitution.

He also cited leaked audio of Saqib Nasir and videos of Arshad Malik and said that they were intentionally ignored and recent leaked audio was also discarded instead of conducting a fair and free investigation. If a proper investigation had been carried out into the leaked audio of Saqib Nisar and the leaked video of Arshad Malik, such incidents would not have happened again, he said.

The parliament is now fully alive and will not allow any institution to encroach on its authority, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2023/04/24/favorable-scenario-being-created-for-imran-khan-talal-chaudhry/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos