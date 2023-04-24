Donald Trump sexual assault trial details – NBC New York





As Donald Trump ran and took over as president, more than a dozen women publicly accused him of sexual assault and harassment. Most of these claims, all dismissed by Trump, have never been brought to court. None have been tried. But that is about to change.

Jury selection begins Tuesday in the rape trial of E. Jean Carroll in federal court in New York. The former Elle magazine advice columnist claims Trump raped her in the dressing room of a luxury department store in the mid-1990s.

Carroll’s civil case took a winding road to trial. It comes now as Trump seeks to return to the White House and wrestle with a list of legal troubles, including his recent indictment for falsifying his company records to conceal silent payments to a porn star.

Here is an overview of the case and some key questions:

WHAT IS THE TRUMP AFFAIR ABOUT?

Carroll says a chance encounter with Trump at Bergdorf Goodman suddenly turned into sexual violence in 1995 or 1996. According to her court complaint, Trump drove her to a dressing room after she joked about being trying on a bodysuit, then he pinned her against the wall and forced himself on her as she tried to free herself.

She said she finally brought him to his knees and ran away from the store. Two of Carroll’s friends said she told them about the alleged attack soon after. She never publicly informed the police or anyone else until she told the story in a 2019 memoir and magazine excerpt. (The Associated Press does not usually name the people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll did.)

WHAT DID TRUMP SAY HAPPENED?

Nothing at all. She said I did something to her that never happened. There was nothing, Trump said when Carroll’s attorneys questioned him under oath in October. He denies even meeting her at the store and accused her of making up the story to sell his book. When her story was first published, Trump said he had no idea who she was, ignoring a photo that showed the two and their then-spouses interacting at an event social in 1987. When shown the photo again during questioning in October, Trump mistook Carroll for his ex-wife Marla Maples. His former ex, the late Ivana Trump, is pictured.

ARE THERE ANY EYE WITNESSES? A VIDEO ? FORENSIC EVIDENCE?

Carroll’s legal team said there were no eyewitnesses to the alleged attack and any security footage that may have existed is long gone. For years, Carroll sought to test Trump’s DNA against unidentified male genetic material found on a dress she says she wore and never washed. His lawyers fought his request for a sample for a long time until February, when they offered a deal: To refute his request, he would give the sample if his lawyers gave him the full DNA report on the dress. The judge said it was too late. The jurors won’t hear about the DNA and the dress at all.

WILL TRUMP BE AT TRIAL?

His presence is not required and seems unlikely. Trump’s lawyers said he wanted to attend, but the security needed for such an appearance would weigh on the city and the court. The judge, for his part, said he was confident that Trump could be protected in the lower Manhattan courthouse, where security is already tight.

Even though Trump isn’t there, jurors will hear from him via video of his interrogation last fall. Carroll, meanwhile, plans to attend every day and testify, according to her lawyers.

IS THERE A POSSIBILITY OF CRIMINAL PROSECUTION IN THE TRUMP CASE?

No. The legal deadline for initiating criminal proceedings has long since expired.

SO WHY IS THIS CIVIL CASE IN COURT NOW?

It is complicated. When Carroll first came forward, the deadline to file a rape lawsuit had expired. But after Trump reacted to her allegations by saying she wasn’t my type and lying outright, Carroll filed a defamation lawsuit against him in 2019. That case continued as Trump’s lawyers l fought in a variety of ways, including moving it from state to federal court. and claiming Trump’s remarks were part of his job as president, an argument that could have sunk the libel suit.

The courts are now weighing this issue. But in the meantime, New York has given people the option to sue over longstanding sexual abuse allegations. Carroll was among the first to do so. (However, his case remained in federal court.) And Trump continued to publicly portray Carroll as a liar, which became the basis of a new defamation claim that will also be dealt with at trial.

WHAT DOES CARROLL WANT?

Retraction and unspecified damages.

WHAT ABOUT THE OTHER WOMEN WHO ACCUSE TRUMP OF SEXUAL MISCONDUCT?

Two of them are to testify in the Carroll case. Jurors are also expected to hear the infamous 2005 Access Hollywood hot mic recording of Trump crudely bragging that fame gave him carte blanche to kiss and grope women. Not implicated in the case are two other women who sued Trump after he went public with allegations that he made unwanted sexual advances. These cases were dismissed or dropped.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/national-international/whats-behind-sexual-assault-lawsuit-against-donald-trump/4271139/

