GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Match 35: Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad Pitch Report & Weather Forecast





Hardik Pandya's defending champions GT come into the game after their fourth win of the season, while Rohit Sharma-led MI come back from their third defeat of the campaign. GT won 4 out of 6, while MI won 3 out of 6. Now, the two former champions will face off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which will host their fourth game of the season. GT have lost two and won one at home so far. Gujarat Titans opened the season with a 6-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in the first game of the season at the venue but suffered a couple of 3-wicket losses to Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in their last home game. Ahead of the GT vs MI 2023 meeting at Narendra Modi Stadium, we take a look at the pitch report and the weather forecast for the day as some parts of the country received summer showers. Narendra Modi Stadium Field Report Narendra Modi Stadium has been batting friendly so far but has provided some help for new bowlers. The average first batting score in IPL at the site is 165. All three matches in the 2023 season saw the chasing side win the game. GT chased a goal of 179 set by CSK with 4 balls to spare, while KKR made a chase of 205 points against GT, followed by RR completing a chase of 178 points. According to the site's history as well, chase teams have had the most success, with teams beating second-place winners in most cases. Thus, the captain who wins the draw will not hesitate to play first at Narendra Modi Stadium. Narendra Modi Stadium IPL Stats Matches: 21 First beater won: 8 Chasing won: 13 Highest total: 207/7 by KKR against GT in 2023 Highest chase: 207/7 by KKR against GT in 2023 Lowest total: 102 All Out by MI against SRH in 2014 Lowest Total Defended: 134 by SRH against MI in 2014 Average score of the 1st round: 165 IPL 2023: Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, T20 & IPL Records & Stats GT record at Narendra Modi Stadium Gujarat Titans have played: 4 Gujarat Titans won: 2 Lost Gujarat Titans: 2 The Gujarat Titans won first place batting: 0 Gujarat Titans won in pursuit: 2 Highest Total GT: 204 Lowest Total GT: 177 GT vs MI Stats and Records Preview: Players Able to Milestone in IPL 2023 Match 35 MI record at Narendra Modi Stadium MI played: 2 MI won: 1 IM lost: 1 MI won the first beater: 1 MI won the lawsuit: 0 Highest MI score: 178 Lowest Total MI: 164 Weather forecast for Ahmedabad on Tuesday, April 25 A partly cloudy day with a high temperature of 40oh C reduced to 28oh C during game hours. There is no chance of rain throughout the day. The weather is therefore unlikely to be a spoilsport in Tuesday's game between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

