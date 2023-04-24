Donald Trump praises Elon Musk with one-word response, remains critical of electric vehicles – Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)





During a recent interview, former President Donald Trump was asked his thoughts on Elon Musk and electric vehicles.

The commentary was mixed.

What happened: Trump and Musk’s relationship has been somewhat muddled over the years and could continue to be a storyline before the 2024 election.

During an appearance on the Full Send podcast, Trump praised Tesla Inc CEO TSLA. Given the opportunity to share a single word to describe Musk, Trump offered the following:

Smart, Trump said.

While few disagree with the idea that Musk is incredibly smart, Trump’s comment on electric vehicles might not be great for Tesla investors if Trump wins re-election in the 2024 election.

Trump said he hopes to accomplish several basic things when he wins the 2024 election, including lowering the cost of gasoline for consumers.

The former president said the United States sits on the largest among liquid gold, but instead imports oil and gas from other countries.

Trump criticized electric vehicles in the interview. They want to make all-electric cars, where the batteries are made with minerals that China controls, he said.

Trump added almost nothing for electric vehicle battery components from the United States

The former president also questioned the viability of using electric vehicles when commuting.

Not everyone wants to drive a car for an hour and a half. You wish you could drive for six or seven hours.

Why it matters: Trump’s comments are mixed as he praised Musk and often got along with the Tesla CEO with a love-hate relationship depending on the week or month. Comments about lowering the cost of gasoline and not incentivizing the growth of EVs could be of concern for the EV industry.

President Joe Biden doesn’t always recognize Musk and Tesla by name, often choosing to call General Motors the leader in electric vehicles.

Biden has supported the passage of electric vehicle tax credits and infrastructure bills that support the introduction of mining in the United States and the construction of more electric vehicle charging stations.

A Trump return to the White House could see recent EV support and initiatives pushed back, potentially hurting the growth of Tesla and other EV-focused companies.

Trump recently criticized Musk for telling viewers he voted for Biden in the 2020 election. Trump claimed Musk previously told him he voted for him in the same election.

Musk welcomed Trump to social media platform Twitter after he acquired it for $44 billion. Trump has yet to post on Twitter since his account was unblocked by the CEO of Twitter and Tesla.

