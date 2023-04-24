We don’t have a plan. What are we going to do ? : Boris Johnson’s shock at Brexit outcome revealed in new book

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit means for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest information

A distraught Boris Johnson said we had no plan when he realized Vote Leave would win the Brexit referendum, according to a new book.

Mr Johnson, who is widely credited with providing the slim Brexit majority, is said to have strolled through his living room, his face ashen and distraught, muttering: What the hell is going on? … Oh shit, we don’t have a plan.

We didn’t think of that. I didn’t think that would happen. Holy shit, what are we going to do?.

Anthony Seldon, who has written about the Downing Street years of every British leader from Margaret Thatcher to David Cameron, has, along with Raymond Newell, turned his pen to Mr Johnson.

Johnson leaves his London home on the morning of June 24, 2016 ” height=”2376″ width=”3564″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=1)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”5″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Johnson leaves his London home on the morning of June 24, 2016 (Getty Images)

The authors said Johnson at 10: The Inside Storywhich will be published by Atlantic Books on May 4, draws on conversations with Westminster insiders and those close to arguably the most influential man in British politics for decades.

An excerpt published in The temperature Monday covers the hours and days after the Brexit victory.

George Osborne, Mr Cameron’s chancellor and a member of the Remain camp, reportedly said Mr Johnson’s approach to the referendum was 1000% cynical.

I think it was a straightforward calculation, said Oliver Lewis, who was Mr Johnson’s Brexit adviser in Number 10. He felt it was a win-win. If I vote for Brexit and we lose, I position myself as a Eurosceptic hero, whose leadership I can win in the next contest. If we win, then I will be the clear favorite for the premiership.

Johnson arrives at Westminster Tower, Vote Leave HQ, for a press conference hours after the victory ” height=”1884″ width=”2800″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=2)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”5″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:67.2857%"/> Johnson arrives at Westminster Tower, Vote Leave HQ, for a press conference hours after the victory (AFP/Getty)

An insider told the authors that Mr Johnson’s usually exuberant face was stricken with guilt when he saw Samantha Cameron, wife of his old school friend and then Prime Minister, on television, upset at knowing that her husband had been defeated.

Oh my God. Look at Sam. God. Poor Sam, he would have said.

The authors added: Those who knew Johnson intimately say they had never seen him more frightened and appalled than at this moment of triumph.

Shortly after dawn, Mr Johnson left his Islington home for a Vote Leave victory event. The street outside was teeming with protesters as he was driven towards Westminster.

Police escort Johnson’s car through protesters away from his home ” height=”3456″ width=”5184″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=3)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”5″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Police escort Johnson’s car through protesters away from his home (AFP/Getty)

The crowd began angrily banging on the windows and the roof. Boris looked terrified. He stared straight ahead, feeling that from that moment on everything had changed, an insider said.

The clip then covers the Tory leadership race that followed Mr Camerons’ resignation; who saw a chance for Mr Johnson to achieve his dream of being prime minister dashed when his Vote Leave partner Michael Gove opposed him.

Launching his bid for the top job, Mr Gove, who for hours had spearheaded Mr Johnson’s campaign for the leadership, told the audience: Boris cannot provide leadership or build and unite the team to move this country forward.

Johnson speaks at a press conference at Vote Leave HQ after his victory ” height=”2189″ width=”3284″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=4)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”5″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6565%"/> Johnson speaks at a press conference at Vote Leave HQ after his victory (Getty)

It made Mr Johnson cry, it is claimed. It was one of the few times I saw him in tears, one of his colleagues told the authors.

A family member said the betrayal had personal ramifications far beyond Mr Johnson’s relationship with Mr Gove.

He no longer trusted anyone, they said. I don’t know if he ever trusted his old friends or even his family in the same way.

Mr Johnson declined to comment on the allegations when asked by The Independent.

In an earlier excerpt from the book, Mr Johnson is said to have referred to himself as fuhrer and king during his time in Downing Street.