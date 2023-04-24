China wants AI to only say nice things about the Communist Party (NYT)





AI systems must reflect China’s “socialist core values”, according to new rules reported by The New York Times.

The proposed regulations could make it harder for Alibaba, Baidu and other Chinese tech companies to chase OpenAI.

Bytedance and Tencent are also competing in the new AI race against Google and Facebook.



A new wave of AI models is already beginning to disrupt Western businesses and society by automating certain tasks and lie convincingly on important topics. China’s unelected Communist ruling party has just waded through this technological quagmire with a proposed set of restrictive rules, The New York Times reported on Monday. The rules, from the Cyberspace Administration of China, cover generative AI, a new kind of technology that powers ChatGPT and other nascent products that have taken the Western world by storm in recent months. The companies must abide by the Chinese Communist Party’s censorship rules, which prohibit discussing certain sensitive stories and prohibit any criticism of the country’s leaders. Under the proposed restrictions, content generated by these AI models must reflect “core socialist values” and avoid information that undermines “state power” or national unity, The New York Times reported. Companies must also ensure that their chatbots create truthful and intellectual property-friendly text and images, and will be required to register their algorithms with regulators, the newspaper added. The draft rules could make it difficult for Chinese tech companies to catch up with American rivals, such as Microsoft, OpenAI, Google, Facebook and Anthropic, which have taken the lead in the race for generative AI. Tencent, Bytedance, Baidu, Alibaba, Sensetime and other big Chinese tech companies have the technical prowess to develop their own generative AI models. But restrictions on what these models can say will likely slow development and limit the spread of technology in the country. And then there’s the problem that the AI ​​tends to “hallucinate”. Large language models, such as ChatGPT, can create false information to satisfy user requests. Academics have warned of the disinformation potential of these platforms. For example, Insider’s Samantha Delouya asked the language tool to write a short story while testing it, and it spat out fake quotes from auto industry CEO Carlos Tavares. AI researchers often don’t know why models generate certain content. Similar image patterns can quickly produce images of famous people doing unusual things they haven’t actually done. A famous example, dubbed by the internet “Balenciaga Pope”, showed Pope Francis wearing a large puffer jacket, leading some to believe the image was a real photograph. Unpredictable technology like this could be a nightmare for China’s leaders, who are trying to tightly control the political narrative. ChatGPT, from San Francisco-based OpenAI, was never officially available in China. Google and Facebook products are also mostly banned in China, although Apple operates in the country after would have made concessions. But ChatGPT counterfeits quickly appeared on Chinese social media in recent months, leading the Chinese government to allegedly ordered websites to remove mentions of ChatGPT and any third-party workarounds to the AI ​​service.

