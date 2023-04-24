Trump let trans beauty queen compete in Miss Universe, in potential 2024 GOP lead





Before declaring on Sunday that “God created two genders, male and female,” former President Donald Trump rose to fame within the LGBTQ community when he overturned the rules of his own Miss Universe organization to allow a woman transgender to compete in 2012.

More than a decade ago, Trump reversed an earlier decision by the Miss Universe organization, which Trump owned from 1996 to 2015, to disqualify Canadian model Jenna Talackova, then 23, because she didn’t was not a “naturally born” woman.

Trump reversed the decision, saying the organization would abide by Canada’s laws and allow Talackova to compete for the title of Miss Universe Canada, where the winner would continue to compete on global television.

“We let her in,” Trump said in a video April 4, 2012. “Well, see what happens. If for some reason she has to win, well, then she has to win the Miss Universe pageant. Everyone wants to be Miss Universe. I don’t think it will be easy.

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower, Monday, April 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Michael Cohen, Trump’s lawyer at the time, who was convicted in 2018 of charges related to silent payments made to Stormy Daniels during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, for which the former president is also doing facing charges in New York, said at the time that the Miss Universe organization was not “capitulating” to any group.

“As long as she meets the standards of Canada’s legal gender recognition requirements, which we understand, Jenna Talackova is free to enter the 2012 Miss Universe Canada pageant,” Cohen said at the time.

A few days later, after holding discussions with the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD), the Miss Universe organization announced a policy change to allow transgender women to enter all of its competitions beginning in 2013. .

Jenna Talackova looks on during a news conference in Los Angeles with her lawyer Gloria Allred (not pictured) April 3, 2012. Canada’s Miss Universe pageant said it would allow the transgender model to enter its pageant as long as Canada recognizes her gender as female. (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

“We appreciate that [Trump] and his team responded quickly and appropriately,” GLAAD spokesperson Herndon Graddick said at the time.

“We have long supported equality for all women, and it is something that we have taken very seriously,” added Miss Universe president Paula Shugart.

“It will be interesting to see how Jenna Talackova fares as Miss Universe Canada,” Trump tweeted on April 15, 2012. “We all wish her well.”

Talackova ended up losing the Miss Canada pageant, but the company’s decision paved the way for several transgender contestants after her, including Miss Universe Spain Angela Ponce and Miss Nevada USA Kataluna Enriquez.

Angela Ponce of Spain speaks during an interview with reporters at a media event for the Miss Universe 2018 pageant in Bangkok on December 14, 2018. Angela is the first transgender contestant in the Miss Universe pageant after being crowned Miss Universe Spain for 2018. (Photo credit should read LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump sold the company in 2015, and in 2022 it was sold to Jakkaphong “Anne” Jakrajutatip, a Thai transgender woman and activist, who bought it from IMG Worldwide LLC for $20 million.

“Welcome to the Miss Universe organization,” Jakrajutatip told a live audience at the 71st Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans in January. “From now on, it will be run by women, owned by a trans woman for all women around the world to celebrate the power of feminism!”

Fox News Digital asked the Trump campaign if the Republican front-runner regrets his 2012 decision but did not immediately receive a response.

Trump has consistently resisted the LGBTQ agenda as president and continues to outrage the transgender community on the campaign trail. During a speech at the NRA convention last week, he promised to ask the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to “research whether hormone treatments and transgender ideology increase the risk of extreme depression, aggressiveness and even violence”.

“Upon my inauguration, I will order the FDA, and it will happen quickly, to convene an independent outside panel to investigate whether hormone treatments and transgender ideology increase the risk of extreme depression, aggression, and even violence,” Trump said.

“I think most of us already know the answer,” he said.

Former President Donald Trump addresses guests at the 2023 NRA-ILA Leadership Forum on April 14, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

On Sunday, Trump released a video for the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition’s spring launch event, promising a number of executive orders to protect children from “leftist and gender madness.”

“I will immediately sign a new executive order to reduce federal funding to any school pushing critical race theory, transgender madness and other racially, sexually or politically inappropriate content on our children,” he said. “As president, I will sign a new executive order directing every federal agency to cease promoting sex and gender transition at any age. I will then ask Congress to send me a bill banning female genital mutilation. kids in all 50 states, and I will keep men away from women’s sports.”

“We will defeat the worship of gender ideology and reaffirm the timeless truth that God created two genders, male and female,” he added. “We will defend our culture. We will reaffirm the Judeo-Christian values ​​of the founding of our nation.”

