PM Modi accuses Congress of rural discrimination in the state





Bhopal: On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lambasted Congress and accused it of discriminating against rural India during its long rule in the country. Addressing a rally in Rewa in Madhya Pradesh on ‘Panchayati Raj’ day, the prime minister said villages were being kept out of development, while his government is determined to chart the path of growth in the lives of people living in rural India. . “However, during the 1990s, the Congress government took some steps for development, but it was not enough. Congress destroyed the Panchayati Raj system, which was Mahatma Gandhi’s dream. After 2014, the ‘Rural India has started to witness developments in all sectors,’ he said. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi launched various projects including e-GramSwaraj and GeM portal for procurement of goods and services at panchayat level. On the occasion of ‘Panchayati Raj’ day, he performed virtual ‘Griha Pravesh’ (Housewarming Ceremony) for 4.11 lakh Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) beneficiaries in rural Rewa. During this time, he inaugurated various projects worth Rs. 7,853 crore under the Jal Jeevan mission for three districts in Vindhya region – Rewa, Sidhi and Satna. He also reported three trains, one of them being Rewa in Nagpur (Chhindwara and Betul). Prime Minister Modi also launched the “Joint Steps to Development” campaign with the aim of increasing people’s participation to secure full benefits from government programs. During his visit to Rewa, Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone and dedicated various railway projects worth around Rs 2,300 crore to the nation. (Except for the title, this story has no staff editing at Siasat and is published from a syndicated feed.)

