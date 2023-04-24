Evacuation from Sudan enters phase two, 298 Indonesians to be evacuated





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said Monday, April 24, 2023 that the Indonesian government will immediately transfer 298 Indonesian citizens from conflict areas to Sudan in the second stage of the evacuation. Retno explained that according to the initial plan, the evacuation of Indonesian citizens located in Sudan will be done in a single phase taking advantage of an ongoing ceasefire. “However, with the restriction of fuel for the buses that will be used to transport Indonesian citizens and other evacuees, the evacuation cannot be done in one phase,” Retno told a news conference in April. line. The Indonesian citizens, who are mostly students and five company employees, were eventually evacuated in the second phase of the evacuation. In the first phase, the Indonesian government evacuated 538 Indonesian citizens from Khartoum, which is the main location of the battle between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary force RSF. Minister Retno said the process of evacuating Indonesian citizens from Sudan was not easy as it has to be done while the battle is still raging. Therefore, the government has tried to prepare a well-thought-out plan that prioritizes security. “I am still following the evacuation process on an hourly basis. I have also reported the evacuation process to the President [Joko Widodo]”, said Retno. In the process, the Indonesian government continues to establish communication with the Sudanese authorities to ensure safe passage for Indonesian citizens. The Indonesian representative in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which will become the transit point for Indonesians before being flown to Indonesia, is also continuing to establish communication with the Saudi authorities to ensure that the process can proceed well. continue. “I called on all Indonesian citizens who are still in Sudan and have not reported to report immediately to the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum for evacuation in the second phase,” Retno said. BETWEEN Click here to get the latest news from Tempo in Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1718450/sudan-evacuation-enter-phase-two-298-indonesians-will-be-evacuated The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos