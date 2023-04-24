Fulton County DA Fani Willis to announce charges this summer in 2020 Trump-related voter fraud case





Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis plans to announce this summer whether Shell will bring charges against former President Donald Trump or his allies for their attempts to overturn the results of Georgia’s 2020 presidential election. , according to a letter obtained by CNN.

Willis told local law enforcement officials in a letter that she planned to make an announcement on possible charges between July 11 and September 1.

The letter is another strong indication that Willis is seriously considering filing racketeering and conspiracy charges in connection with Trump’s actions in the Peach State around the 2020 election, as reported by CNN.

I am providing this letter to draw your attention to the need for increased security and preparedness in the months ahead due to this impending announcement, wrote Willis, a Democrat.

In the letter to Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat, who is in charge of courthouse security, Willis said open-source intelligence had previously indicated that decisions in this case could provoke a significant public backlash that could lead to violence.

Please accept this correspondence as notice to allow you sufficient time to prepare the Sheriff’s Office and coordinate with local, state and federal agencies to ensure our law enforcement community is prepared to protect the public, Willis wrote. in the letter.

CNN’s Ryan Young spoke to a Metro Atlanta police chief who confirmed he also received a letter on Monday, detailing Willis’ desire that they be prepared to assist with security and emergency preparations. law enforcement before any potential charges.

The Fulton County Court’s fourth term is scheduled to begin July 11, so Willis would make all possible indictment recommendations to regularly seated grand juries, which each serve two-month terms, during that time.

Willis launched his sweeping investigation in early 2021 shortly after taking office, and shortly after the infamous January phone call became public in which Trump lobbied Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find the votes needed for Trump to win Georgia’s electoral votes.

Investigators have at least three records of Trump lobbying Georgia officials, including a phone call he made to the Georgia House speaker asking for a special legislative session to overturn Democrat Joe Bidens’ 2020 victory in the State.

There is also a recording of Trump’s call to a high-level investigator from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office in December 2020, while investigating quashed claims of irregularities with signature match in Cobb County. in the Atlanta metro area.

The Fulton County investigation has expanded beyond Trump’s phone calls to include false allegations of voter fraud to state lawmakers, the bogus voter scheme, efforts by unauthorized individuals to gain access at voting machines in a Georgia county and threats and harassment against election workers.

