Stephen Flynn calls for devolution of energy powers to Holyrood

In a keynote address to a think tank in London, Stephen Flynn, MP for Aberdeen South, is due to urge the UK government to delegate energy policy to the Scottish Parliament and will ask Labor to back the move.

Most aspects of energy are reserved for Westminster, although Holyrood has control over planning regulations which it can use to block facilities it opposes, such as new nuclear power stations.

The SNP has long called for changes to the electricity grid system which it says charges Scottish producers higher fees to connect to the grid and in doing so is hampering the development of renewables in Scotland.

Edinburgh and London ministers are also at odds over aspects of the devolution settlement, including the recent use of Article 35 to block gender recognition legislation at Holyrood.

This issue has been brought to court by the Humza Yousafs government seeking judicial review.

Speaking to the Institute for Government, Mr Flynn will lobby Labor to strengthen the devolution settlement.

Conservative resentment of decentralization is no surprise given that they opposed it in the first place,” he should say.

The real question now is for Labor to continue to imitate the Tories or to defend decentralization by strengthening it?

We throw down the gauntlet to Labor if they are serious about Scotland they will commit to devolving energy powers to the Scottish Parliament.

He will add: Scotland is energy rich and in the midst of a cost of living crisis it is right that the natural energy resources of the Scottish people are used to meet the needs of the Scottish people.

But it looks like Labor is destined to repeat the same old mistakes in Scotland. The differences between the Tories and the pro-Brexit Labor party are narrowing by the day, with both pledging to deprive us of power and a say in our future.

Neither Starmer nor Sunak will ever bring the change Scotland needs. Faced with this terrible choice, I am convinced that the people of Scotland will choose the only real change that independence offers in Europe.

Mr Flynn’s intervention comes after former chief Brexit negotiator Lord Frost and ally of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Tory ministers, ‘if re-elected’, to start “review and rescind certain powers currently devolved” in light of the problems facing the SNP.

“We, the Conservative Party and the Conservative government, allowed this to happen,” he wrote in the Daily Telegraph last Thursday.

“Now is the time to fix it. Ministers must make it clear that, if re-elected, they will review and remove some currently devolved powers.

“In particular, Scotland does not need to be an independent player on the world stage; it should not be able to legislate to disrupt free trade within the UK; and it has no not need to have most of the taxing powers it currently has.

“These powers are embryonic and independent governmental powers. They are not necessary to run an effective local administration, which should be decentralization.

“I hope, of course, that the Labor Party will do the same and drop its sly admiration for socialism in a (decentralized) nation, but I’m not holding my breath.”

His comments were attacked by the SNP and some Scottish Tories.

Mr Flynn said Lord Frost’s proposals show ‘the Tory mask has slipped’.

Conservative Constitutional Spokesman Donald Cameron also hit back at Lord Frost’s views.

He said, “What crap. Devolution did not fail and no conservative should want to reverse it.

Energy regulator Ofgem said last year that improvements would be made to energy connections between Scotland and England. He said it would make it easier to transmit more renewable electricity from Scotland to high-demand areas in England.

In a 2021 report, Westminster’s Scottish Affairs Committee called for an urgent review of the power grid.

The UK government has been approached for comment.

Responding to Lord Frost’s intervention last week, a UK government spokesperson said: We have no intention of changing the current devolution regulations. Our priority is to work with the Scottish Government on the issues that matter to people across Scotland, from reducing NHS waiting lists to growing our economy.

Scottish Labors net-zero spokeswoman Sarah Boyack said: The SNP is once again using the constitution to distract from its own failures in our energy sector.

The SNP has failed to create a green energy company or deliver on its promise of green jobs. It is clear that what Scotland really needs to unlock its energy potential is political leadership and good governance.

A Labor government would come up with a fully costed green jobs strategy with GB Energy, which would create thousands of new jobs in the green energy sector and save hundreds of Scottish households on their energy bills every year.