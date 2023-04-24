Prime Minister Modi hopes to win the hearts and minds of young Keralites





Kochi: The Bharatiya Janata Party hopes to make inroads into the minds of the state’s youth when Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with thousands of them at the 2023 Yuvam Conclave here on Monday. The largest youth summit, without any political borders, is expected to see the participation of tens of thousands of young people from different backgrounds. Over 1.5 million people have already registered for the event which will be held at the Sacred Heart College grounds in Thevara at 6 p.m. Yuvam will be a new stage in the development of socio-political sectors in the state and will prove to be a historic event, noted BJP State Chairman K Surendran who is also chairman of the organizing committee. The Prime Minister himself will answer the questions of the young people and also receive the suggestions from them which would contribute to the overall development of the state. Modi will reach the Yuvam site, leading a huge road show from Thevara Junction. K Surendran will chair the function. Anil Antony, the son of Congress leader AK Antonys, who recently switched loyalties to the Saffron Party, will also address the rally. Singer Vijay Yesudas, Yuva Morcha National Chairman, MP Tejasvi Surya, Yuvam C General Delegate Krishna Kumar, Yuvamorcha CR State Chairman Praful Krishnan, Commissioners K Ganesh and S Jayasankar will be among the dignitaries present occasionally. The vandematharam dance program of actress Navya Nairs and the powerful performance of famous musician Stephan Devassys should captivate the audience. Some recognized young talents who have excelled in various sectors will also share the stage with the Prime Minister, the organizers said. The BJP plans to hold Yuvam conclaves in various parts of the country, the one in Kochi is the first in the series.

