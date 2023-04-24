The Proud Boys were ‘Donald Trump’s army,’ prosecutor says in closing arguments in seditious conspiracy trial





Washington CNN—

After months of legal battles, infighting between defense attorneys and dozens of dismissed motions to dismiss, the federal criminal trial against five Proud Boys accused of conspiring to attack the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, has passed. in its final phase on Monday.

A prosecutor and two defense attorneys presented their closing arguments to the Washington, D.C. jury charged with deciding whether Enrique Tarrio, Dominic Pezzola, Zachary Rehl, Joseph Biggs and Ethan Nordean are guilty of multiple federal crimes, including conspiracy seditious.

Justice Department Conor Mulroe argued the defendants incited other members of the far-right Proud Boys to violence before January 6 and ordered them that day to attack the iconic building.

Lawyers for Nordean and Rehl have repeatedly said that the mountains of evidence only show vulgar and stupid messages from their clients and violence from others in the crowd on January 6, none of which constitute the conspiracy charge. seditious with which their customers are confronted.

All five defendants have pleaded not guilty. Oral arguments are expected to continue through Tuesday.

In the run-up to Jan. 6, Mulroe argued, the defendants were enraged by President Donald Trump’s 2020 election defeat and began calling for revolutionary action to oppose the incoming administration.

The founders of this country fought to create a nation where the leader is chosen by the will of the people and power is transferred peacefully through a process of law, Mulroe said. These defendants saw themselves as Donald Trump’s army, fighting to keep their leader in power no matter what the law or the courts had to say about it.

Mulroe showed the jury countless messages and videos the defendants sent to each other in the weeks and months before the attack, calling for violence against politicians, police and leftists, arguing that the five men were thirsty for violence and organized for action.

For these defendants, politics was no longer something for the trial room or the voting booth. For them, politics meant real physical combat, a battle between good and evil in the most literal sense, Mulroe said.

The Capitol was the focus from the start, he said. They clearly explained why they were there. It wasn’t to see Donald Trump’s speech, it wasn’t to protect patriots, it certainly wasn’t to demonstrate peacefully. They were there to threaten and, if necessary, use force to prevent the certification of the election.

As the attack unfolded, Mulroe said, several of the defendants participated in breaking down police barriers, reporting to each other and at a critical time when police re-established a line in front of the Capitol. , the men advanced.

Playing the jury audio clips of panicked United States Capitol Police officers pleading for reinforcements as crowds entered Capitol grounds, Mulroe said, “This is what it looks like when the government process is halted brutally”. These radio calls are the sound of a broken 200-year tradition of peaceful transfer of power.

He added: Ladies and gentlemen, this was a national disgrace. For them, it was mission accomplished. They had. They had stopped the certification.

But in the days after the riot, Mulroe said, and the defendants grew angry, nothing more was done to keep Trump in power.

They failed, Mulroe added. So now they face consequences.

Defense attorneys told jurors their clients had never participated in a plot to attack the Capitol and chastised prosecutors for trying to connect their clients to Trump.

Nordeans lawyer Nicholas Smith argued that prosecutors only used the infamous video of a 2020 debate scene where Trump told the Proud Boys to step back and be ready to piss off. the jury.

It was played to manipulate you into confusing your dislike of a politician with whether those men are guilty of a crime, Smith said. Whatever the personal crimes of former presidents, you have seen no evidence that Mr. Trump conspired with Seattle’s Ethan Nordean.

The prosecutors’ case, Smith said, was designed to make you hate these men and scare them, adding that several of the statements presented by prosecutors dated from before January 6 and that videos of violence between Proud Boys and d Others played for the jury came from past rallies immediately after the 2020 election.

The loud sounds and scary, chaotic scenes at these gatherings, Smith argued, were a tactic by prosecutors. It was designed to make you hate these men and make them fearful, he said.

Smith and Carmen Hernandez, who represents Rehl, argued that there was not a single message, video or statement from the defendants outlining a specific plan to prevent Congressional certification of the 2020 presidential election on January 6. .

Hernandez also chastised the mountain of evidence that prosecutors showed as inflammatory, saying much of it, in my humble opinion, (had) nothing to do with Mr. Rehl.

We think these guys are racist and sexist, Carmen said, pointing to the five defendants seated in the courtroom, and maybe they are. But that is not what they are accused of. Even if you don’t like what some of them say, that doesn’t make them guilty.

Prosecutors have reviewed more than half a million messages between members of the Proud Boys organization, Hernandez said, including some of the defendants, and there is not a single message where they wrote the plan is. to go and tie up the Capitol and dismantle it. Lots of chatter, but not once in 500,000 posts.

Both Hernandez and Smith told jurors that although their clients had acted improperly, neither of them had come to Washington, D.C., as part of an explicit plan for violence on Capitol Hill.

We weren’t debating for a second that it wasn’t inappropriate for a person to enter the Capitol building, of course it was, Smith said, adding that Nordean shouldn’t have entered the Capitol. He shouldn’t have been where he was.

