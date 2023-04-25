Joko Widodo and his family visit Crocodile Loh





Labuan Bajo, IDN Times – President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and his family visited Loh Crocodile Tourist Attraction, Rinca Island National Park Komodoat West Manggarai Regency, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT). “Usually he (President Joko Widodo) and his family are enjoying a family vacation at Loh Buaya amidst very hot weather,” Komodo National Park Office Chief Hendrikus Rani Siga said as reported by Antara in Labuan Bajo on Monday. (24/4/2023) evening . 1. President Jokowi likes to travel with his family President Jokowi and Ms Iriana (doc. Presidential Secretariat) During this visit, President Jokowi wearing a green shirt, holding his granddaughter, La Lembah Manah, aboard the Pinisi Ayana Lako Di’a from Labuan Bajo Port at 10:25 a.m. WITA. First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo, Gibran Rakabuming and his wife, Selvi Ananda, and Kaesang Pangarep and his wife, Erina Gudono, joined the group. During a visit to Loh Buaya, Hendrikus explained that President Jokowi and his family walked past the raised bridge that had been built, and then several adult Komodo dragons crossed below. Also Read: 5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Occurs in Lembata Regency, NTT 2. The president traveled for two hours to Loh Buaya Presidential Secretariat Press Office President Jokowi and his family rested for a bit at Café Ranger, then headed to the Komodo Information Center to view the 52 dioramas there. “He and his family returned to Labuan Bajo after about two hours of visits to Loh Buaya,” Hendrikus said. In a circulating amateur video, President Jokowi can be seen wearing a green shirt and an Ende-patterned hat purchased from UMKM during his visit to the Batu Cermin cave on Sunday (4/23). President Jokowi took his grandson, Jan Ethes, accompanied by presidential security forces and a naturalist guide to the front. The President smiled at visitors from Loh Buaya who also passed through the same route. 3. President Jokowi and his family walk along the gravel road Komodo dragons on Komodo Island (IDN Times/Hana Adi Perdana) President Jokowi and his family walk along the grassy path which has been built at a height of two meters so as not to disturb the activities of the Komodo dragons and other animals passing below. The jerambah road is also an infrastructure built by the government to protect the safety of tourists visiting Loh Buaya. The ship Pinisi Ayana Lako Di’a returned to bring President Jokowi’s entourage and family to Labuan Bajo and arrived at the dock at 5:09 p.m. WITA. The group then headed to the Meruorah Labuan Bajo hotel to rest. Also Read: Tourism Entrepreneurs Reject Padar Island Entrance Fee Increase to NTT

