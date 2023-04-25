Erdogan now says Brits ready to co-operate in building new flagship after UK refuses submarine talks

Levent Kenez/Stockholm

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that the UK and Spain are ready to cooperate in building a more advanced version of the Turkish Navy’s flagship.

Erdogan, who attended a spectacular ceremony for sailing Turkey’s new multipurpose amphibious assault ship TGC Anadolu through the Istanbul Strait on April 23, National Sovereignty and Children’s Day, said in a telephone speech to the ship’s crew that he is determined to build a more advanced version of Anadolu.

Erdogan told the sailors he had held talks with the British and Spanish about the proposed construction and had received positive responses.

Turkey had recently cooperated with Spain in the production of Anadolu, the largest ship in the Turkish Navy with a length of 231 meters, a width of 32 meters and a displacement of 27,436 tons. It was designedby Spains Navantia and built at the Sedef shipyard in Türkiye.

Last week, Erdogan claimed the British were seeking to benefit from Turkey’s experience in building an unmanned submarine, which the British later denied. At an event in Istanbul where he met young people on April 17, Erdogan also claimed that there were orders for frigates from the United States and Pakistan; that some countries wanted aircraft carriers and submarines to be built in Turkey; and that the UK wanted to cooperate to build a submarine.

Speaking to the London-based Middle East Eye, close to the Turkish government, a Turkish source said the UK was interested in joint production of unmanned submarines with Turkey.

Not only contradicting the government’s rhetoric, which claims that Western countries do not want the Turkish defense industry to grow and have implemented a secret arms and technology embargo, but Erdogan’s statement was also denied by the British.

A Royal Navy spokesman told Breaking Defense in a statement on Wednesday that no one knew of these [Turkish] discussions, including teams from the UK’s Submarine Delivery Agency, the Defense Nuclear Organization and shipbuilder BAE Systems.

According to Breaking Defense, although British military naval agencies are not in talks on submarine issues, a number of high-level visits to Turkey by British defense officials have taken place in recent years, according to Breaking Defense. Sidharth Kaushal, researcher in the UK. defense think tank based at the Royal United Services Institute.

It is no secret that there is close cooperation between the UK and Erdogan’s government, unlike other Western countries. The UK was the only Western country to support the Erdogan government’s narrative after a controversial military coup attempt in 2016, which many see as a false flag operation staged by Turkish intelligence. Following the aborted putsch, Erdogan built an authoritarian regime and totally controls justice and the armed forces thanks to the purge of more than 150,000 civil servants and soldiers.

In 2022, the UK was the first country to lift a ban on arms sales to Turkey that was imposed with European Union countries following a unilateral Turkish offensive in northern Turkey. Syria in 2019.

The UK and Turkey signed a free trade agreement on December 29, 2020, the first such agreement between the UK and another state since the UK left the EU.

Meanwhile, the TGC Anadolu, which Erdogan repeatedly describes as an aircraft carrier but is in fact a multipurpose amphibious assault ship, has become the latest flagship of his election propaganda. One of Erdogan’s election strategies is to show voters that Turkey is getting stronger by promoting domestically produced defense industry products.

Pro-Erdogan media also insist the ship is Turkey’s first and only aircraft carrier. In some publications they claim that the ship is the world’s first military drone carrier.

In his speech at Sunday’s ceremony, Erdogan said Anadolu will soon drop anchor in Izmir and be open to the public. However, according to a Defense Ministry statement, Anadolu will stay in Istanbul for some time before heading to zmir.

According to some experts, the ship is neither the first ship in the world on which drones are deployed nor an aircraft carrier. They even point out that many critical tests have not yet been completed. In order for the Erdogan government to put on a show before the elections, the ship was activated before the completion of acceptance tests, which could cause serious problems, Nordic Monitor reported last week.