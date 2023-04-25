Georgia prosecutor to reveal charging decisions in Trump investigation this summer





ATLANTA Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said Monday she will announce charging decisions stemming from her investigation into possible interference in the 2020 election by former President Donald Trump and his allies as soon as the mid-July.

Willis said charging decisions will be revealed in the state’s superior courts’ fourth term, which begins July 11 and ends September 1.

The timeline is the clearest Willis has given on potential indictments since she said in January that an announcement was imminent.

In the near future, I will be announcing charging decisions resulting from the investigation my office conducted into possible criminal interference in the administration of Georgias 2020 general election, Willis wrote in a letter Monday to the county sheriff. of Fulton, Patrick Labat.

She said the need for vigilance will increase during this time.

Open-source intelligence indicated that the announcement of the rulings in this case could provoke a significant public reaction, Willis wrote. We have seen in recent years that some can step out of public expressions of opinion that are protected by the First Amendment to engage in acts of violence that will endanger the safety of our community. As leaders, it is our responsibility to prepare.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported Willis’ letter.

After sharing the timeline for his decision, Willis added, “Please accept this correspondence as notice to allow you ample time to prepare the sheriff’s office and coordinate with local, state and federal agencies to ensure our community law enforcement is ready to protect the public.”

A spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office declined to comment.

A source familiar with the investigation said law enforcement officials were monitoring the conduct of Trump’s impeachment in Manhattan, including security measures and protests. The district attorney there, Alvin Bragg, has faced several hundred threats as part of the build-up to and aftermath of the former president’s indictment.

Trump pleaded not guilty in the New York case and he accused Willis, a Democrat, of engaging in a politically motivated witch hunt with the Fulton County investigation.

The Georgia grand jury that Willis enlisted to investigate possible interference in the 2020 election by Trump and his allies has decided to recommend the indictment of more than a dozen people, the foreman said in February, a list which she says could include Trump.

There are certainly names you will recognize, yes. There are also some names you might not recognize, the foreman, Emily Kohrs, told NBC News Nightly News.

Trump is also being scrutinized by Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing Trump’s actions around the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol and his failure to comply with a Justice Department subpoena demanding the return of the government records and possible mishandling of them. documents.

Trump has denied wrongdoing in both federal investigations.

