Politics
East Java, Palagan vulnerable for Ganjar Pranowo
President Joko Widodo won the most votes in the 2014 and 2019 contests in East Java. A similar situation can at least be replicated by the Governor of Central Java, Ganjar Pranowo, who was officially announced as the presidential candidate of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle.
Jokowi and Ganjar have a number of similarities. Before being nominated as a presidential candidate, Jokowi served as Governor of DKI Jakarta. While Ganjar was still Governor of Central Java when he was announced as a presidential candidate by PDI-P Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri on Friday (21/4/2023). The day of the announcement coincided with the commemoration of Eid al-Fitr, especially for members of Muhammadiyah.
Jokowi and Ganjar from Jawa Tengah or Mataraman. They graduated from the same university, namely Gadjah Mada University in Yogyakarta. At the very least, this resemblance could become key to controlling East Java, nicknamed Brang Wetan. However, as the motto of Jer Basuki Mawa Beya province, happiness requires real sacrifice or hard and smart work.
So far, a number of names have emerged as presidential candidates to replace Jokowi’s two-term regime. Besides Ganjar, there is former DKI Jakarta governor Anie Baswedan and defense minister who is also party chairman Gerindra Prabowo Subianto.
There is also the name of the Coordinating Minister of Economy as well as the General Chairman of the Golkar Airlangga Hartarto Party and the General Chairman of the National Awakening Party Muhaimin Iskandar.
After the announcement, we immediately launched the winning machine, East Java PDI-P General Manager Budi Kanang Sulistyono said on Saturday (4/22/2023).
It is believed that Ganjar’s name will be accepted by the majority of voters in East Java so that the victory won by Jokowi in the previous two contests can be realized again.
Doubt
Several weeks before the announcement, the public, including those in East Java, were shocked by Ganjar’s statement regarding the rejection of Israel’s U-20 football team. Although not directly related, FIFA later revoked Indonesia’s status as U-20 World Cup hosts and moved them to Argentina.
Ganjar’s rejection at least raises doubts among some locals who like him, including in East Java.
However, according to Kanang, former head of Ngawi district for two terms, the doubts over Ganjar’s figure were resolved by the unanimous decision of the PDI-P by Megawati proposing Ganjar as a candidate for the presidency.
Meanwhile, Surabaya Mayor Eri Cahyadi, who is also a PDI-P cadre, said he would try to help overcome his citizens’ doubts and disappointment with Ganjar’s statement.
I’m sure Pak Ganjar is a citizen, prioritizing little people Ms. Mega chose her as presidential candidate and the time had come when people were still going home, she said during her griya title at the official residence next to Surabaya City Hall on 1 Shawwal 1444 Hijriah, Saturday (4/22/2023).
The central role of ulema, government and community leaders is more related to Jakarta’s political elite who have a religious ideology. (Surokim Abdussalam)
PDI-P Surabaya Chairman and DPRD Chairman of Surabaya Dominikus Adi Sutarwijono said that all party cadres bearing the symbol of the white-nosed bull are ready and start moving to win Ganjar.
Constraint
It is too early to talk about victory in the 2024 presidential election. Registration with the General Election Commission, let alone determination of candidates, has not yet taken place. However, Ganjar’s path to registration is wide open as the PDI-P can nominate a presidential candidate alone or without a coalition.
As a capital to ignite and heat up the political engine, Ganjar can reflect on the success of Jokowi-Jusuf Kalla in 2014 beating Prabowo-Hatta Rajasa. At that time, Jokowi-Kalla received 11,669,313 valid votes (53.1%), surpassing Prabowo-Hatta’s 10,277,088 valid votes (46.8%). The next contest or 2019, Jokowi-Maruf Amien won 16,231,668 valid votes (65.7%) which surpassed Prabowo-Sandiaga Uno’s 8,441/247 valid votes (34.3%).
Surokim Abdussalam, an expert in communication policy at Trunojoyo Madura University, said that even if East Java was Jokowi’s victory ground, Ganjar would not necessarily easily replicate this situation.
Mr. Ganjar can always first (superior) if you look at existing competitors. However, Pak Ganjar must work hard and smart to restore lost trust especially in Generation Z (millennials) who are disappointed with the cancellation of the U-20 World Cup, UTM Vice Chancellor says .
Surokim continued, the voices of millennials are important in processing their disappointment and convincing them to win their hearts. In East Java so far a number of prominent names being discussed as presidential candidates are Ganjar, Prabowo and Anies.
If Pak Prabowo can be persuaded to become a vice-presidential candidate, gaining votes in East Java will be important to win, said the former UTM dean of the Faculty of Social and Cultural Sciences.
As for East Java, it is divided into four major cultural areas, namely Mataraman, Arek, Madura and Pendalungan. There are also small areas such as Panaragan, Osing, Tengger, Madura Bawean, Madura Kangean and Samin (attitude brother). The character or cultural background of Ganjar is Jawa Tengahan or Mataraman, which is close and likely to be accepted by the Arek people and some of Pendalungan.
However, according to Surokim, PDI-P cadres were unable to politically control the Madura region and parts of Pendalungan or Horseshoe (formerly called Blambangan). In this area it has traditionally been controlled by religious party cadres and in two presidential elections it has been controlled by Prabowo. In 2009, Prabowo was the vice-presidential candidate who partnered with Megawati but lost to Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono-Boediono.
Surokim said that psychologically Madura and Pendalungan regions were close to Prabowo due to the three disputed periods. The cadres of the PDI-P, the party with the red flag, are still struggling to break through the domination of the religious party (green). Madurese voters are ideologically closer to religious parties, he said.
The patrons or political personalities of the Madurese cultural area are mainly from religious parties. The central role of ulema, government and community leaders is more related to Jakarta’s political elite who have a religious ideology, Surokim said.
From these situations, East Java will remain a vulnerable partner for Ganjar. Like a simple law, on one side there is victory, on the other there is defeat. The winning capital can be bolded or even reversed.
