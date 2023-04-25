Your guide to the upcoming trial in E. Jean Carroll v. donald trump





E. Jean Carroll is a writer who served as an advice columnist for Elle Magazine for many years. She alleges that Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in a dressing room at the luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s. In her lawsuit, she says Trump attacked her in a dressing room in the lingerie department, where he grabbed both arms, then tucked her hand under her dress and pulled down her pantyhose. After unzipping his pants, Trump then pushed his fingers around Carroll’s genitals and forced his penis inside her, according to the lawsuit.

What does Trump say about his accusations?

Trump says the incident never happened and Carroll’s allegation is fabricated. He said in 2019 that he had never met this person in my life and that she was motivated to press charges against him in order to sell a book in which she described the alleged assault. Last year, on his social media site, he again accused her of promoting a hoax and said that while I’m not supposed to say it, I will. This woman is not my type!

What does Carroll want?

Carroll is seeking unspecified damages for battery and defamation and for Trump to withdraw the 2022 statement he made on his social media site.

Why isn’t this a criminal case?

Carroll never contacted police at the time of the alleged incident and, according to her, only told two friends about it before going public with her claims decades later, in 2019. At this point, the timeframe statute of limitations had expired a long time ago.

How can Carroll prosecute an incident that took place over two decades ago? What about the statute of limitations?

The statute of limitations for people to bring civil lawsuits for sexual assault in New York is generally three years. But in 2022, New York passed the Adult Survivors Act, which opened a one-year window from November 24, 2022 to November 24, 2023 for people to sue their alleged abusers even if the statute of limitations had expired. Carroll filed her lawsuit minutes after the law took effect on November 24, 2022.

Will Trump testify?

It’s unlikely. Carroll did not indicate that she would call him as a witness. He could testify in his own defense, but his lawyers said he was unlikely to attend the trial. He was deposed in this case, so lawyers for Carroll and Trump can use his deposition as evidence.

Is there a chance of getting an amicable settlement?

Lawyers for Carroll and Trump did not indicate in court filings that there had been talks of an out-of-court settlement. Such an outcome is always possible, however, even at the last minute, as evidenced by the recent settlement between Dominion Voting Systems and Fox News. This agreement was announced the day the opening statements were to begin in the defamation lawsuit.

Is anyone paying Carrolls legal fees?

Reid Hoffman, the co-founder of LinkedIn, is helping pay for Carrolls’ lawsuit, according to court documents. Hoffman, a major Democratic donor, helped pay some costs and fees, said Carrolls’ attorneys, who added that their client was not involved in securing outside funding. Trump’s lawyers sought to delay the trial after learning of the third-party funding, saying it raised questions about his credibility and motives. The judge did not grant a delay, but allowed them to question Carroll about the funding.

How long will the trial last?

Lawyers for Carroll and Trump said in court papers they believe the trial will last between one and two weeks.

Will the trial be televised?

No. The trial is in federal court, which does not allow cameras.

