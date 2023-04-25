I support you: Britain’s Sunak tries to revive trade relations





Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak waves to the audience, after delivering a speech, as he hosts a Business Connect event in London, Britain April 24, 2023. | photo credit: Reuters

On April 24, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told more than 200 business leaders that he was “unabashedly pro-business” and needed their help to grow the economy and turn around fortunes. of his party ahead of elections scheduled for next year. Mr Sunak hosted bosses at ‘Business Connect’, a conference aimed at rebuilding the ruling Conservative Party’s relationship with businesses that were damaged during the economic turmoil of prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss. Mr Sunak has made reviving the economy one of his five key priorities after Britain’s gross domestic product only recovered to its pre-pandemic size in February. “We want businesses big and small to know that this government has your back,” he said. International Monetary Fund projections released this month put Britain at the bottom of the world’s major economies in terms of expected growth in 2023, with the economy forecast to contract by 0.3%. As well as the global issues of higher energy prices and disrupted supply chains, many UK businesses are still having to adjust to new Brexit trade rules as well as labor shortages. Data from EY Parthenon showed UK-listed companies issued 75 profit warnings in the first quarter, above the quarterly average, with more than a third citing contract delays or cancellations. Separate research from Russell Reynolds Associates indicated that the number of CEOs leaving FTSE 350 companies in 2022 had more than doubled from the previous year, with 2023 expected to be just as turbulent. The gathering of business leaders came just days after their biggest intermediary with the government, the scandal-hit Confederation of British Industry (CBI), imploded last week. Mr Sunak, a former investment banker, avoided commenting on allegations of wrongdoing at the CBI, which are being investigated, but said he wanted to expand opportunities “no matter whether you be female or male” or “whatever your socio-economic background is”. UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt said it was ‘pointless’ to engage with the CBI after its members ‘left en masse’, but he wanted a collective body through which the government could engage with businesses. “It’s hugely important to me, when I’m preparing budgets, to have someone to talk to on behalf of UK business, because we’re a very, very business-friendly government,” he said at the press conference. the event. Sky News. Gerry Murphy, chairman of luxury group Burberry, has urged the Prime Minister to make Britain more competitive, criticizing as a ‘personal objective’ the decision to stop tourists from claiming sales tax, a benefit offered by the continental rivals. Sunak declined to discuss tax policies in an open forum, but said he was open to discussing options and wanted ideas from businesses on how he could improve the business environment. “We take this very seriously,” he said. “We are here to listen and engage.”

