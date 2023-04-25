What the Turkish elections mean for Ukraine

The upcoming May general elections in Turkey could have a profound impact on Ukraine and its war with Russia. For more than a year, even before the start of the war, Turkey played a rather sophisticated balancing act in Russian-Ukrainian relations, publicly declaring its support for Ukraine while avoiding a direct confrontation with Moscow. By assuming the role of key mediator between the two parties after February 24, Ankara managed to maintain relations with both Moscow and Kyiv and directly benefited from this transactional neutrality in pursuit of its key strategic objective: to preserve and expand the regional and international region of Ankara. influence. The next election is unlikely to produce major political change, whichever party wins.

Ankara’s pragmatic foreign policy

This careful balance is the basis of Turkey’s foreign policy in the Ukraine-Russia-West triangle. This was vital for the success of the 2022 grain deal, which allowed Ukrainian grain and corn to be exported from Ukrainian Black Sea ports, further boosting Turkey’s image among countries. wheat-dependent non-Westerns. Moreover, Ankara was able to exploit its neutral position to preserve trade and economic ties with Russia, allowing sanctioned goods to move freely to and from Russia, inciting Washington to raise this issue in bilateral communications with Ankara in February 2023.

However, following the devastating earthquake in February, which killed more than 50,000 people and caused more than $100 billion in financial losses, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan focused on domestic issues, feeling the need to maintain its reputation in the face of a united political opposition and a possible fall in the rankings in the polls, insofar as the regions concerned represent around 15% of its voters.

Turkey’s mediating status and the balance between Russia and Ankara’s Ukraine are clearly in Turkey’s national interest. Therefore, it is safe to assume that any political leader in Turkey would try to stick to the current strategy: maintain the careful balance between Russia, Ukraine and the West; safeguarding existing commercial, economic, logistical and energy links; preserve Turkey’s role as guarantor of the grain deal; and, through these efforts, carve out a key place in all post-war peace negotiations on Ukraine. Moreover, a seemingly weakened Russia would be more likely to make compromises and concessions in many areas of bilateral cooperation, including energy, agriculture, the South Caucasus and Syria, to name a few- one.

Pressure on the opposition to choose a side

In this context, Erdoan and his main competitor, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Kemal Kilidarolu, should be on the same page in their understanding of these interests and geopolitical advantages Ankara is about to reap by chasing them.

But just like in many other high-stakes, large-scale conflicts, neutrality is not something that is both understood and preferred by the parties. No matter how lucrative and safe Erdoan’s transactional approach in this war may be with regard to Turkey’s national interests, the Turkish opposition is under pressure from the public and the media (including Western media ) to choose a side, join the ranks of NATO, increase pressure on Moscow and close any possible loopholes in the US-led sanctions regime against Russia. Therefore, the main question of the upcoming elections is: will Turkey’s united opposition give in to this pressure and break with Erdo’s policies, or will it bring about changes? rather modest rhetoric while maintaining the role of diplomatic intermediary in the Russian-Ukrainian quagmire?

Kilidarolus’ position on Ukraine is not entirely clear. It seems that his team is focusing on domestic issues and trying to avoid the topic of Ukraine so as not to make unnecessary or hasty commitments in various statements. As a more traditional and moderate Kemalist, Kemal Kilidarolu is likely to tone down anti-Western rhetoric coming out of Ankara, resume talks on Ukraine’s EU membership and strengthen ties with others NATO countries, while preserving the essential pillars of the pragmatic foreign policy led by Erdoan.

Neither the CHP nor its main partner, the Good Party, seem ready to abandon their economic and energy ties with Moscow and join Western-led sanctions, for example. At the same time, they are unlikely to support Russia in any way that could chill relations with their Western allies, such as opening up the Turkish Strait and allowing more Russian military ships into the Black Sea.

Adding a bit of nuance, in one of his recent interviews, Kemal Kilidarolu suggests that under his leadership, Turkey would continue to cooperate with Russia on critical regional issues, but would make this relationship less personalized and more institutionalized. His other possible partners in the opposition camp, the HDP alliance, a bloc of leftist pro-Kurdish parties, has already declared that he is against Turkey’s abandonment of neutrality in the Ukrainian war.

No major surprises planned

At first glance, it seems that regardless of the outcome of the May elections, Turkey’s policy in Ukraine is unlikely to undergo any major changes. Some deviations are possible in public rhetoric (Erdo’s anti-Western position against Kilidarol’s pro-NATO position), diplomatic contacts (Erdo’s personal diplomacy with Putin against institutional oppositions, multifaceted approach), level of political cooperation (Erdo’s personal communication versus Kilidarol’s institutional position). . mid-tier approach), and likely the degree to which Turkey informally adheres to Western sanctions.

However, the possible policies of the Turkish opposition alliance are not well known and are difficult to predict. The bloc comprises six different parties, whose respective leaders will become vice-presidents if Kilidarolu wins in May, according to their coalition agreements. Each of these leaders will add a personal touch to Turkey’s foreign and domestic policy, which still leaves room for surprises, but probably not major ones.

