Politics
China willing to deepen international data cooperation as UN forum eyes open and equitable access
The China Southeast Big Data Industrial Park in Fuzhou, a center for high-tech enterprises. Photo: Lin Shijie
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that China is willing to deepen international data cooperation under the Global Development Initiative, sending a congratulatory message to the 4th United Nations World Data Forum. , according to the Xinhua news agency.
In the congratulatory message, Xi stressed that China supports and implements the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and adheres to a new philosophy of innovative, coordinated, green, open and inclusive development.
China will work with other countries to help promote the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development through “data governance”, build open and win-win international cooperation in the field of data and promote the common development and progress of all countries, Xi said. .
The 4th United Nations World Data Forum kicked off Monday in Hangzhou, east China’s Zhejiang Province, where more than 2,000 data experts from 140 countries and regions gathered to find solutions for a fair and open access to data.
“Better data is key to accelerating progress towards the SDGs and addressing the multiple crises that threaten poverty eradication, food security, the environment, peace and security,” the forum said in a statement. press Monday. SDG stands for Sustainable Development Goals.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang said President Xi’s congratulatory message fully reflected the great importance attached to the forum.
Ding called for adhering to genuine multilateralism, deepening global digital governance, eliminating digital barriers, deepening data interconnection and actively developing equal, open and cooperative digital partnerships, according to Xinhua.
He called for redoubled efforts to promote equitable development, permanently bridge the digital divide and create an open, inclusive, fair, just and non-discriminatory environment for the development of the digital economy.
Ding also outlined China’s efforts to promote data development. China will accelerate the innovation and application of digital technology, fully harness the advantages of its massive data scale and rich application scenarios, promote the efficient flow and use of data, make the economy digital stronger and larger, will enhance the new momentum of the development economy, and provide a powerful force to promote high-quality development, Ding said.
The forum secretariat also highlighted in the press release that partnerships and innovation are critical to data equality and ensuring that no one is left behind, and that resilient national data ecosystems need support, including sustainable funding, to ensure they are ready for the future, and that everyone benefits.
Analysts noted the robustness of China’s data industry and its rapid development, which will help boost global cooperation and development in the field of data.
“The foundation for the development of China’s digital economy is solid, there are a large number of industrial applications, and China’s overall level of digitalization is very high, which has laid a good foundation for the next stage to make the country’s digital economy bigger, better and stronger,” Wang Peng, a researcher at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Monday.
By the end of 2021, the scale of China’s digital economy soared to 45.5 trillion yuan, doubling the level of 2016 and accounting for 39.8 percent of GDP that year, according to the China Development Report. digital economy in China 2022. The report predicts the scale of China’s digital economy to exceed 60 trillion yuan by 2025.
The senior officials’ remarks showed the Chinese government’s support and encouragement for the expansion of the digital economy, which currently accounts for around 40 percent of the country’s GDP, and which is playing an increasingly important role in stabilizing and the support of the real economy, said Liu Dingding. , a seasoned internet industry watcher, told the Global Times on Monday.
China’s efforts to promote global data cooperation will help the world address pressing issues as data becomes increasingly crucial in finding solutions to global crises, analysts noted.
“We cannot find effective solutions to the problems we face if we do not fully understand the who, what, when, where and why of sources and impacts. We need solid data that can give us the insights we need,” said Li Junhua, UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs and Head of the Forum Secretariat, as quoted by the press release.
