E. Jean Carroll’s trial against Donald Trump opens Tuesday in Manhattan federal court





Donald Trump faces the most bitter and personal trial of his legal battles in Manhattan on Tuesday as advice columnist E. Jean Carroll’s claim that he raped her in the 1990s and then lied about it finally goes before a jury.

Carroll, 79, will be sworn in to accuse Trump of forcing her into the locker room of Bergdorf Goodman’s lingerie department, while her attorneys plan to play the infamous ‘p-ygate’ tape for jury duty and bring in other women who claim the former president also attacked them.

But Trump’s legal team will launch its own fierce defense in the civil lawsuit of the rape allegations and lies, painting Carrol as a liar and anti-Trump obsessive.

They will point out that Carroll is suing nearly three decades after saying the rape happened, there are no witnesses – and try to tell jurors his lawyers are funded by a liberal billionaire who despises the ex-president.

Both sides were barred by the judge from speaking out ahead of time and declined to comment on The Post, but have traded blows since Carroll made his first claim in 2019, prompting Trump to deny the raped her and tell The Hill, “She’s not my type.”

In 2019, Carroll published a book and an excerpt in New York magazine alleging Trump raped her in a dressing room at Bergorf Goodman. She wore the Donna Karan dress on the magazine cover that she said she wore on the day of the alleged rape in the mid-1990s. The case will make sordid allegations against Trump. He will be closely watched for reaction from Christian voters. He addressed evangelicals this month after coming under fire for saying abortion was not a winning issue for Republicans.REUTERS

Trump lawyer Alina Habba said after being impeached alongside Carroll for more than five hours last year: “This case is nothing more than a political ploy like many others in the long list of witch hunts against Donald Trump.”

The federal civil trial will unfold as Trump boosts polls among Republicans for the presidential primary after Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg indicted him for paying money to porn star Stormy Daniels.

But he also came under fire from evangelical voters for warning that abortion is a losing issue for the GOP, meaning the effect on Christian voters of hearing rape and sexual assault allegations before the courts will be closely watched – as will the reaction, if any. , of his wife Melania, who will be mentioned in the case as a relative during an alleged sexual assault in 2005.

It remains unclear whether Trump, who failed to delay the trial and said his presence in Manhattan federal court would be a “burden” on New York City, will show up.

Carroll claims she was raped by Trump in the mid-1990s while he was married to Marla Maples. But the 79-year-old former columnist isn’t specific on the date, saying it was 1995 or early 1996. Getty Images Carroll was a presence on the social circuit in the late 1980s and into the 1990. She and her husband, news anchor John Johnson, were photographed with Trump and his first wife Ivana in 1989.

Because this is a civil case, he doesn’t have to – and because this is a civil case, only money is at stake.

The jury must decide whether he raped Carroll by the preponderance of the evidence, not beyond a reasonable doubt.

Carroll, 79, first made the rape accusation in a 2019 book, taken from “New York” magazine.

Trump accused her when he was deposed of being the author of a “complete scam” to promote his “really crummy book” in a deposition, according to court documents. I will sue her once this is over,” he said.

Carroll, who wrote the long-running “Ask E. Jean” advice column for Elle magazine between 1993 and 2019 and also had her own show on America’s Talking, MSNBC’s predecessor, says she met Trump. in 1995 or at the beginning of 1996 to that of Bergdorf.

Trump, who was married to Marla Maples at the time, asked her to help him choose a gift for a “girl.”

The two went to the lingerie department, where Trump picked out a bodysuit.

Then they went to a dressing room, as Caroll says she wanted him to try it on.

Carroll claims to have met Trump when he entered Bergdorf Goodman. They didn’t know each other, but he asked her for help finding a present for “a girl” and they ended up in the lingerie department. Shutterstock E. Jean Carroll, pictured in 1998, says she didn’t go to the police about the assault, and only went public with it when Trump was in office. New York Post

“The moment the locker room door is closed, he lunges at me, pushes me against the wall, punches my head pretty hard, and puts his mouth to my lips,” Carroll wrote in his 2019 book, “What Do We Need Men for? A modest proposal.”

“He grabs both of my arms and pushes me against the wall a second time, and as I become aware of his size, he holds me against the wall with his shoulder and tucks his hand under my coat dress and pulls down my pantyhose.”

Carroll said she had kept the black Donna Karan coat-dress she wore during the alleged incident, unwashed, for decades.

It was tested by a lab, which reported finding a mix of four people’s DNA on the sleeve, one of which belongs to a man, according to a lab report.

Carroll’s attorneys had been searching for Trump’s DNA for three years.

After initially refusing to provide a DNA sample, Trump’s attorneys changed tack at the very last minute, saying they would provide one if Carroll’s attorneys turn over the full DNA analysis of the dress.

The judge, Lewis Kaplan, ruled it out, leaving the DNA unmatched.

That wasn’t the only blow struck alongside Trump.

They also lost a bid to bar jurors from hearing the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape in which the then-“The Apprentice” host told Billy Bush, “When you’re famous, you can do anything. do… grab ’em by the py .’”

Carroll’s attorneys are set to play the infamous “catch ’em by the py” tape in an attempt to portray Trump as a serial sex abuser. The tape, released a month before the 2016 presidential election, saw Trump caught on a hot mic bragging to Billy Bush about his relationships with women.

And Carroll’s team will present other sordid allegations of sexual assault by Trump from People magazine reporter Natasha Stoynoff and retired businesswoman Jessica Leeds, 81.

Leeds said she sat next to Trump on a flight from Texas to New York in 1979. After they finished eating their airplane meal, Trump allegedly groped her and tried to assault her, it was said. she declared.

Stoynoff alleged in an article for People published five days after the ‘P-ygate’ tape leaked that Trump assaulted her while she was writing a story about him and his family at Mar-a-Lago in 2005 in l ‘attracting in a private bedroom while his pregnant wife, Melania, changed clothes for a photo shoot.

Carroll interviewed both women for The Atlantic magazine ahead of the 2020 election, then added them to the witness list.

While the lawsuit will challenge claims that Trump preys on women, an evangelical Trump supporter says it won’t affect his support.

Stoynoff alleged Trump sexually assaulted her while she was on assignment for People magazine in Palm Beach in 2005 – with Melania nearby. Trump attacked her.Alamy Stock Photo Former Leeds businesswoman alleged Donald Trump tried to grope her on a flight from Texas to New York in 1979The Washington Post via Getty Images

Dallas, Texas, megachurch pastor Robert Jeffress told the Post, “All of these issues have been argued over and over again — they were argued in 2016 and again in 2020 — and in both cases evangelicals have voted 80% for Trump. And I believe they will when he becomes the GOP nominee in 2024.

“Most evangelicals think Trump is the most pro-life, pro-religious, pro-Israel president in our country’s history. And that’s why he wins the evangelical vote.

The lawsuit also has a bitter legal subplot, with Trump attacking Carroll’s lead attorney, Roberta Kaplan, a prominent women’s rights advocate.

During her October deposition at Mar-a-Lago, the former president called her a “political operative” and a “disgrace” and said, “I’m going to sue you too.”

Kaplan was threatened with prosecution by Trump. It is funded by LinkedIn founder Reed Hoffman, a vocal public critic of Trump. Hecker & Fink LLP

Kaplan – who is not related to Judge Kaplan – was president of the Times Up Legal Defense Fund, a non-profit organization that has helped women fight against sexual abuse, but resigned in 2021 after being accused of having attempted to discredit one of the women who accused disgraced New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment.

One of the other members of the legal team, Shawn Crowley, a former federal prosecutor now a partner in Kaplan’s Hecker firm, represented the Democratic National Committee in 2016 “in connection with a criminal investigation relating to the election 2016 presidential election, as well as a civil defamation and RICO lawsuit brought by former President Donald J. Trump,” according to his company’s biography.

Curiously, Crowley was Judge Kaplan’s former clerk. The Post can reveal that the judge revealed in 2022 that he “co-officiated (with another judge) at Ms Crowley’s wedding about seven years ago”.

The case will lead to a re-examination of Trump’s marriage, with Melania set to be mentioned in the lawsuit. The two shared brunch at Mar-a-Lago on Easter Sunday.

Defense preparation included its own test trial in a Manhattan hotel with 27 mock jurors hired through social media ads. Two-thirds backed Carroll, according to the Daily Mail. It would be a public relations defeat for Trump, but a legal victory: for Carroll to win the verdict in his favor, it must be unanimous.

In addition to the Carroll trial, Trump is at the center of a host of other criminal and civil cases, led by Bragg’s indictment.

Separately, New York Attorney General Letitia James is conducting a civil investigation into whether her Trump Organization committed multi-year fraud, with Trump and Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka allegedly lying about their net worth to avoid the taxes and get better bank loans. .

The Justice Department is also investigating the removal of classified documents that were taken to its Palm Beach estate.

Trump says he is the victim of a witch hunt and denies any wrongdoing. Carroll’s case, with a resolution expected in as little as a week, will be the first verdict in his trials.

Additional reporting by Joshua Rhett Miller

