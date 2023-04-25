PM Modi Meets Top Bishops in Kerala as Part of BJP Christian Outreach | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with leading priests from various churches in Kerala on Monday, giving a boost to the BJP’s efforts to reach out to the southern state’s influential minority community ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, officials said. sources. Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes greetings from supporters during a roadshow, in Kochi, Monday, April 24, 2023. (PTI) It is learned that Modi, who arrived here on a two-day visit to Kerala, met with eight high priests of the Church, including the head of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, Cardinal George Alencherry, the head of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church, Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, the head of the Syrian Orthodox Church Baselios Marthoma Mathews. III and Metropolitan Administrator of the Jacobite Church Joseph Mor Gregorios. The PM also met with Chief Priest of the Latin Catholic Church Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil, Archbishop of the Church of Knanaya Mathew Moolakkatt, Archbishop of the Jacobite Archdiocese of Knanaya Kuriakose Mar Severios and Metropolitan of the Chaldean Syrian Church Mar Awgin Kuriakose, BJP sources said. The meeting, which is part of the BJP’s “Sneha Yatra” awareness campaign, was held at the Taj Malabar Hotel after the PM attended a major road show and youth conclave, Yuvam 2023, on Sacred Hearts College grounds here. As part of the party’s outreach to minorities, BJP leaders in Kerala visited Christian and Muslim leaders and homes of people belonging to these communities during Easter and Eid holidays, respectively. Buoyed by the BJP’s results in polls in three northeastern states, including Nagaland and Christian-majority Meghalaya, last month the prime minister announced that the party-led alliance would also form a government in Kerala in coming years. “As the lies of our rivals are exposed, the BJP will expand… I am sure that in the years to come, as has happened in Meghalaya and Nagaland and Goa, the BJP alliance will also form a government in Kerala,” he had said, lambasting the left and the Congress for their “politics of deceit” with their “friendship” in Tripura and their rivalry in Kerala. The CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF are the two main fronts in the southern state.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-in-kerala-meets-christian-bishops-bjp-outreach-campaign-101682359916110.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos