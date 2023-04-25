Trump endorsed by Senator Daines of Montana, a key Republican fundraiser





Former President Donald J. Trump has secured one of his most important Capitol Hill endorsements for a 2024 presidential bid: Senator Steve Daines of Montana, chairman of the Senate Republicans’ campaign arm.

While top Senate Republicans have been lukewarm about the prospects of another Mr. Trump-dominated election cycle, the endorsement gives him a foothold with a key fundraiser for the party.

I am proud to support Donald J. Trump for the presidency of the United States, Mr. Daines said during an appearance Monday evening on Triggered, the podcast of Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of the former president and a occasional hunting companion of Mr. Daines.

He added that his best four years in the Senate were when Mr. Trump was president. And Mr. Daines ticked off a list of accomplishments he said Mr. Trump had recorded, on issues like immigration.

This is absolutely brilliant, replied Mr. Trump Jr.

Mr. Trump has secured a series of congressional endorsements, but Mr. Daines, the chairman of the Senate’s campaign arm, the Republican National Senate Committee, has outsized influence. Mr. Daines is in constant contact with the wealthiest donors to Republican politics, who have been reluctant to back Mr. Trump, even as he clearly emerges as the frontrunner less than a year from the primaries. If Mr. Daines vouches for the former president as he works the donor circuit, it could bolster what has been a fairly lackluster Trump campaign fundraiser so far.

Mr Trump and Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader, are not on good terms, and his longest-serving Senate supporter was Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

Still, for Mr. Daines, the decision was a relatively safe one. With a closer relationship, Mr. Trump could back the Senate nominees backed by Mr. Dainess’ committee or at least avoid attacking the committee’s preferred nominees. Mr. Dainess’ relationship with Mr. Trump Jr. is also seen as an important conduit between the Senate and the Trump operation.

Mr. Daines and Mr. Trump Jr. began the interview by joking about their past hunting trips, but Mr. Daines eventually explained how Republicans had a once-a-decade opportunity to take seats with a favorable map in 2024. If Republicans failed, he warned, they could remain in the minority for the rest of the decade. Before endorsing Mr. Trump, during the interview, Mr. Daines spoke of the power that force at the top of the ticket could mean in Senate races.

Mr Trump’s main rival for the nomination, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, has faced difficulty connecting with potential supporters as he works to formalize his candidacy. Both hopefuls have been pushing for endorsements in Congress. While Mr. Trump collected dozens, Mr. DeSantis, a former congressman, only got a handful. People who support Mr. Trump were quick to praise his personal touch.

In the 2022 cycle, the Republican National Senate Committee, under the chairmanship of Senator Rick Scott, took a largely hands-off approach to the primaries. Mr. McConnell lamented the candidate quality of those who came out of the primaries, and several Republicans aligned with Mr. Trump continued to lose key battlegrounds in November, including Don Bolduc in New Hampshire and Blake Masters in Arizona, both party strategists. predicted would be weak candidates.

Mr. Daines took a different approach. He backed Rep. Jim Banks for an open Senate seat in Indiana and courted other candidates, including David McCormick, the former hedge fund executive who lost a Senate primary in Pennsylvania last year. to show up again.

Still, Senate Republicans face a gauntlet of potential 2024 primaries, and party leadership fears weak potential candidates will hamper Republicans again in November, including in Mr. Dainess’ home state. , Montana.

In West Virginia, for example, National Republicans courted Gov. Jim Justice, a billionaire former governor, to run against Sen. Joe Manchin III, a Democrat who faces a tough re-election battle in a state that Mr. Trump won by a landslide in 2020. Mr. Justice is expected to enter the race on Thursday, but Rep. Alex X. Mooney, who won a fierce Republican primary in 2022 with Mr. Trump’s endorsement, has already entered the race. competition.

Other states likely to feature thorny Republican primaries include Arizona, where former TV presenter Kari Lake, who lost her gubernatorial bid in 2022, could run for the Senate in 2024, and Pennsylvania, where Doug Mastriano, who badly lost a 2022 gubernatorial race, is watching a Senate race.

The primary is ours, Mr. Mastriano said in an interview Monday with Conservative radio host John Fredericks. We have the basis. We are the base.

Mr. Mastriano is the type of candidate that Mr. Daines seeks to avoid. His last race demonstrated he cannot win an overall, Mr Daines said last month.

