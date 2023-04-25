When groups are very small, palace officials taste the family warmth at the real Eid feast

I am also not allowed to participate, Bey said, explaining that only attached and very limited material accompanied President Jokowi during his period of joint leave from April 19 to April 25, this Tuesday. Thus, the attached apparatus that was effectively assigned included personnel from the Presidential Security Force (Paspampres) and two or three people from the Press, Media and Information Office of the Presidential Secretariat who were on duty.

Usually, if the president is on a working visit, the instruments that are attached and must be available are four assistants, the deputy general staff, most of the Indonesian A1 group bodyguards and their families, the head of the presidential secretariat and his staff, the Assistant to Press Protocol and Media and Staff, Presidential Military Secretariat and Staff, Chief Protocol Office and Service Protocol Officers, Head of the Press and Media Office and Press Office Staff , as well as video and other officers. Imagine.

Now with a very small group except for families. Kahiyang Ayu’s family as well as her husband and son are not currently participating. President Jokowi and his family chose to enjoy the Eid holiday while observing the preparations for the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai Regency, East Nusa Tenggara Province (NTT). Meanwhile, Vice President Amin chose to return home to Tanara, Banten and Cimanggis, Bogor where Mrs. Wuri Maruf Amin’s family is located.

I can’t come either.

In Labuan Bajo on Sunday (4/23/2023), the President and Mrs. Iriana visited several tourist attractions that had never been visited. The president and his family, among others, visited the Batu Cermin cave and even went fishing by boat. The President was seen accompanied by his grandchildren, Jan Ethes and La Lembah Manah, as well as his sons, namely Gibran Rakabuming Raka and his wife, Selvi Ananda, and Kaesang Pangarep and his wife, Erina Gudono.

During an online meeting on Saturday (4/22/2023), the President and Vice President inquired about the activities carried out during the celebration of Eid al-Fitr. Yes, afternoon we will go to Banten, sir. Back home, said the vice president explaining his agenda.

SETWARES BPMI Vice President (Wapres) KH Maruf Amin and Mrs. Hj Wury Maruf Amin tracked down President Joko Widodo and the First Lady online from the Vice President’s official residence on Jalan Diponegoro number 2, Jakarta on Saturday (22/04/ 2023).

During the Eid al-Fitr holiday with extended family, Vice President Amin did not plan any special programs. Holidays in Idul Fitri are fully enjoyed with extended family. During Eid prayers at the Istiqlal Mosque, Vice President Amin was accompanied with only very limited equipment.

Vice President Amin then fulfilled the Eid holiday in Tanara for two days before celebrating Eid in Cimanggis, West Java at the home of Mrs. Wury Maruf Amin. In addition, Vice President Amin will return to his official residence at Jalan Diponegoro in Central Jakarta on Thursday (4/25/2023) afternoon. On Friday (4/26/2023), Vice President Amin plans to return to work.

I have a lot of family in Jakarta, so spin Continue. This year was not bad, everyone was surrounded, older (parents) could all be visited.

The head of the presidential palace in Bogor, Erwin Wicaksono, can also take leave with this year’s Eid. Naturally. President Jokowi and his family were not at the Bogor Palace. I have a lot of family in Jakarta, so spin Continue. This year was not bad, everyone had time to be surrounded, (parents) who were older could all be visited, he said.

KOMPAS/HERU SRI KUMORO President Joko Widodo and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala walk together during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace, Bogor, West Java, Tuesday (18/4/2023).

Enjoy the holidays

As the manager of Bogor Palace, Erwin didn’t find it easy to enjoy the holidays. Saturday and Sunday are not necessarily holidays for him. In general, it is on stand-by so that everything is ready to support the activities of the President who resides at the Palace of Bogor.

Since the PPKM has been repealed, Palace staff who are on leave to return home out of town may also be permitted. Some staff members, for example, have returned to their hometowns which are quite far away. Going out of town away from work was not easy to do last year as the PPKM was not revoked

Taking advantage of the free time, Bey immediately picked up his 87-year-old mother from Bandung in Jakarta. Eid al-Fitr is also centered in his residence. The extended family reunites and hospitality is restored.

(Eid al-Fitr) Last year we could also have holidays, but family gatherings were still limited, as it was still PPKM. Now you can go home, you don’t even have to wear a mask.

At his house, a special dish of ketupat, sambal goreng liver and chicken mushroom soup will definitely be available for special days.

Victory Day specials are something to look forward to. One of the staff of the Secretariat’s Press and Information Office, President Aprilia, said rendang and chicken opor and all the best dishes are definitely prepared for the holiday. For this reason, on his last day of service, when Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala visited the presidential palace in Bogor on April 18, he was eager to return home to Cilacap, especially since it was the first time he returned home after the Covid-19 pandemic had lasted three years.

In addition, Aprilia is happy to be able to perform fasting as well as possible throughout Ramadan. If you don’t fast, during Eid it seems normal, nothing special, he said when explaining why fasting is so important.

Vice President Masduki Baidlowi’s spokesman was also grateful to finally have the opportunity to physically meet his extended family after three years of not being able to meet in person on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. Masduki also chose to celebrate Eid in his hometown of Madura in East Java.

No physical Eid with extended family since Covid. During Covid, my in-laws died, I couldn’t go home. It’s like a person rediscovering their place of origin.

The meeting with the extended family on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr 2023 is also an extraordinary moment. No physical Eid with extended family since Covid. During Covid, my in-laws died, I couldn’t go home. It was like someone had rediscovered their place of origin, Masduki said.

In addition to meeting his family, Masduki, who is still attached to accompany Vice President Amin, can finally find old friends. Especially when I can go back to my hometown. A long time without going home. Meeting a family that hasn’t seen each other for a long time, reuniting with old friends who haven’t seen each other for three years. It is extraordinary, added Masduki.

PRESS OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT President Joko Widodo has asked the public to reschedule or delay the return home schedule after April 26, 2023. This was revealed by the President in a video taken during a visit to Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara, Monday (24/4/2023)

The holiday blues and after the holidays

Clinical psychologist Rosdiana Setyaningrum pointed out that this year’s Eid holiday is special because there is no more PPKM. Even if Covid is back, nevertheless Already The situation is different from yesterday. So people can come together more, without feeling anxious, Rosdiana said.

Everything has advantages and disadvantages. But, the president’s connected device may take a day off. There is no open day. State officials can reunite with their families. It is a special Eid holiday.

Unlike the usual holidays or vacations, the holidays of Idul Fitri are special because it is an impetus to meet with the extended family. When we talk about family warmth, physical encounters become something irreplaceable. Irreplaceable, especially for intimate matters. The warmth of the family comes together physically, eats together, prays together. Whether meetingcoordination, it could be with on linehe added.

However, Rosdiana also recalled that gatherings with extended family during the Idul Fitri holiday could also cause problems. the holiday blues. Meaning The holiday blues is a feeling of depression during the holidays that is partly due to the reappearance of bad memories, such as remembering family members who died during a pandemic.

In addition, too long vacations can also present after Hollidays. By being away too long, they become a little lazy and find it difficult to readapt to the work environment. Everything has advantages and disadvantages. However, the device attached to the President may take a day off. There is no open day. State officials can reunite with their families. It is a special Eid holiday, Rosdiana said.

Psychologist Ajeng Raviado added that the long Eid holiday can be used as a time linked to spirituality, as well as to strengthen family emotional bonds. Being able to take a day off will be a positive thing. While usually time to get together with extended family during Eid is limited, now is the time to use the available time, Ajeng said. (INA/WKM)