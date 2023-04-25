Politics
Scandal: empty houses in London at their highest since 2010
he rising number of empty homes in London has been branded a scandal, with the figure now at its highest level since 2010.
The latest data shows that some 34,327 properties in the capital were long-term vacant, meaning they had not been lived in for more than six months and were essentially unfurnished, as of March 31, 2022.
These are both private housing and municipal housing and housing associations.
The highest number was found in the borough of Southwark, with 2,422 empty homes – followed by Newham (1,944) and Barnet (1,891).
The statistics drew criticism from opponents of Mayor Sadiq Khan, who said they were damning amid the housing crisis.
Although the mayor has little direct power to reduce the number of empty properties, he can work to help councils buy up vacant homes in their areas – as well as lobby the London-wide government to provide funds and powers to solve the problem. .
Andrew Boff, Conservative Member of the London Assembly (AM), said the figures showed Mr Khan had completely failed to solve the housing crisis by neglecting to build the homes Londoners desperately needed while leaving more and more empty houses.
He pointed out that under Mr Khans Tory predecessor Boris Johnson the number of empty houses in the capital fell by 45%, but had risen by 73% since Mr Khan took over in 2016 .
Green AM Sin Berry called the situation an outrage, saying the government could alleviate the problem by providing the mayor with more funds to expand his right of redemption program.
A spokeswoman for Mr Khan replied: The mayor has achieved a record delivery of truly affordable housing for Londoners, including higher levels of municipal housing construction than at any time since the 1970s.
[The] statistics show that the number of long-term empty homes is increasing across the country, while the rate of empty homes is lower in London than in the rest of England. This is a national problem that requires a national response from the government.
The decisions taken by ministers to date have set us back, significantly weakening the ability of councils to use empty housing management orders to crack down on empty homes.
Sadiq is doing what he can with the limited powers he has, including allowing councils to buy empty homes through his right of redemption scheme. However, this issue requires action from the government, and the mayor has made it clear that he wants to see the empty housing management orders strengthened, as well as additional strict measures put in place, such as increasing the amount that landlords strangers have to pay to leave their house empty.
The government said borough councils already have the powers to address the issue.
A spokesman for the Department of Leveling, Housing and Communities said: Councils have a host of powers to bring empty properties back into use and we are clear they should use them to provide communities with new homes.
We’ve delivered more than 2.2 million homes since 2010 and reduced long-term vacancies by more than 50,000 over the same period.
Polly Neate, chief executive of the charity Shelter, said: Across London, the housing emergency is ruining lives. Every day we see more and more people being evicted from their neighborhoods because of soaring real estate prices and exorbitant private rents. It is therefore always deeply frustrating to see empty properties when so many people are in desperate need of a safe and secure home.
“However, even if we filled each of these empty properties, we still would not have solved the chronic housing shortage we face. More should be done to make use of the empty houses, but tackling this problem will not is not an adequate alternative to building more authentic affordable housing.”
