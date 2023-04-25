Erdogan’s counter-movement against Kilicdaroglus’ Alevi statement unfolds

The Alevi identity of opposition presidential candidate Kilicdaroglu was seen by some Islamist and secular Turkish sectarians as an electoral barrier. However, when Kilicdaroglu actively embraced his identity, it is President Erdogan who now finds himself struggling to formulate a political response.

ISTANBUL, TURKIYE – APRIL 21: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the reopening ceremony at the Sultanahmet Mosque (the Blue Mosque) after the completion of its restoration since 2018 in Istanbul, Turkey on April 21, 2023.

Turkish opposition leader and presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu’s statement about his Alevi identity has drawn multiple reactions from President Erdogan and beyond.

On April 19, turning to Twitter Kilicdaroglu made a bold claim: I am an Alevi The news was no secret, but the video of his statement quickly went viral, racking up over 100 million views in three days.

Turkey is preparing for historic elections on May 14, which will determine both the composition of parliament and the presidency. The majority of opinion polls indicate that Kilicdaroglu holds a lead over Erdogan, whose party has ruled the country since 2002. As I said before, identity politics and political fault lines are among the key factors shaping the election, exceeding the importance of the country. economic state.

Following Kilicdaroglus’ video message, Erdogan held an unusual de facto campaign rally in the restored grounds of the Sultanahmet Mosque (called the Blue Mosque by tourists because of the mosque’s blue, green and white tiles). He employed rhetoric aimed at questioning the religious credentials of the main opposition blocs, falsely accusing them of proposing to shut down Turkey’s religious leadership.

Two days after its announcement, Kilicdaroglu faces provocative verbal attacks on his Alevi identity during a visit to an earthquake zone. Faced with such reactions, President Erdogan also sent positive posts, highlighting his record of positive outreach to the Alevis. Erdogan’s search for the right tone to counter Kilicdaroglu’s statement continues.

ADIYAMAN, TURKEY – APRIL 21: Leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP), Kemal Kilicdaroglu, and the presidential candidate of the main opposition alliance, speaks to supporters from the roof of his bus during a rally as he campaigned for the April 21, 2023 presidential election in Adiyaman, Turkey. CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu traveled to Turkey's earthquake-hit provinces during the campaign ahead of parliamentary and presidential elections on May 14, 2023. Kilicdaroglu represents six opposition parties in next month's elections against the President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Modern and pre-modern Turkish history is marked by massacres against the Alevis, with five significant incidents occurring over the past century. In 1937 and 1938, the Alevis-Kurds of the province of Dersim faced large-scale massacres, causing among other things a name change to Tunceli. In 1978, over a hundred Kahramanmara Alevis died at the hands of right-wing paramilitary forces. In 1980, many Alevis, mostly women and children, were killed in Corum. In 1993, 37 people were killed during an Alevi festival in Sivas. In 1995, Alevi in ​​Istanbul’s Gaziosmanpasa district were attacked by unknown individuals, followed by police repression of left-wing Alevi protesters.

Erdogan’s political record on the Alevis

Erdogan’s tenure has not seen such massacres of Alevis. Erdogan became the first president to officially recognize Alevi prayer houses, but not as places of worship, and established a new public coordinating agency under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

However, despite his beginnings as a reformist and, to some extent, pluralist leader in the mid-2000s, President Erdogan has not embarked on real reforms to improve the situation of the Alevis. The Alevi issue remains one of the most fruitless aspects of Erdogan’s political record.

Previously, Erdogan had sought to persuade Kilicdaroglu to reveal his Alevi identity, but the opposition leader refused to take the bait. Now that Kilicdaroglu has voluntarily declared his identity, the political landscape in Turkey is changing.

Kilicdaroglu’s Bold Move: Challenging the Status Quo of Minority Identities in Turkish Politics

Hundreds of Alevis, members of Turkey’s largest religious minority, hold a giant banner with … [+] photos of dozens of victims of arson in 1993 during a protest outside a courthouse in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, March 13, 2012. The protest comes ahead of a court ruling on whether the statute of limitations expired for some suspects who allegedly burned down a hotel in 1993 that left 37 people dead, many of them Alevi. Alevi Muslims, who suppress many customary Islamic practices, including the separation of men and women in prayer, have long faced discrimination in Turkey. (AP Photo/Selcan Hacaoglu) Copyright 2012AP. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

A bold statement resonates. The scale of the reaction to Kilicdaroglu’s announcement underscores its significance in a country where minority identities have traditionally been underplayed, especially among high-profile public figures. This is remarkable given that Kilicdaroglu’s identity was already public knowledge and his background had been exploited by individuals belonging to both sectarian and secular, but sectarian, Islamist factions.

Overwhelmingly positive responses poured in from predominantly Sunni Twitter users. Surprisingly, the platform has amplified these messages in a polarized society.

The former Turkish rulers concealed their minority identity. Turgut Ozal, former prime minister and president, had Kurdish ancestry, but never acknowledged it publicly. Currently, several personalities of the political and bureaucratic leadership of Turkey are said to be of non-Turkish origin. Nevertheless, their legacy remains unacknowledged.

The reluctance to openly discuss minority identities goes beyond politics, as seen with the great journalist Mehmet Ali Birand developer his Kurdish origins only a few months before his death. This widespread avoidance of discussions of identity, however, does not mean that discrimination does not exist.

Discrimination in Türkiye is veiled, never officially recognized. Political rhetoric claims no discrimination, affirming state blindness to identity. In reality, the state sees everything.

#MeToo moment for Alevis in Türkiye?

Kilicdaroglu’s statement was hailed as a turning point in Turkish politics, prompting thousands of Alevis to share their experiences of discrimination and suffering on Twitter. These testimonies reveal a pattern of discrimination that usually occurs behind people’s backs, rarely confronting individuals directly. This opening moment could be likened to a #MeToo moment for Alevis in Turkey.

Unlike the #MeToo movement, prominent Alevi public figures have yet to reveal the extent of the discrimination they have faced or witnessed.

Kilicdaroglu’s announcement carries more weight than those of lesser-known Alevis, because it is exceptionally rare for anyone in a position of power in Turkey to openly declare their Alevi identity. The overwhelmingly positive responses he received from predominantly Sunni Twitter users demonstrate that, despite Turkey’s polarized society, more peaceful and positive messages can still resonate.

Critics of Kilicdaroglu have argued that there is no discrimination against Alevis, accusing him of inciting sectarian politics. By bringing his identity to the fore, Kilicdaroglu potentially aimed to disarm would-be attackers, diminishing the impact of their accusations. This strategy could foster a more inclusive political discourse, pushing back against the religious bigotry that often plagues Turkish politics. While the path to dismantling long-held prejudices is arduous, Kilicdaroglu’s statement may represent a crucial step towards greater tolerance and understanding in the Turkish political landscape.

Alevis are often seen as a branch of Islam loyal to the family of the Prophet Muhammad and the fourth Caliph Ali, with a more liberal outlook on gender equality than other Islamic sects. They are distinct from Syrian Shiites and Alawites, with some considering Alevism as a belief in itself.

Critics of Kilicdaroglu argue that there is no discrimination against Alevis in Turkey, accusing him of promoting sectarian politics.

Political Rifts Are Deeper Than Geological Rifts

Turkey is grappling with the aftermath of the massive earthquakes that struck on February 6, unable to provide basic shelter for many survivors. Seismic activity has again exposed deep geological fault lines. In the aftermath of Kilicdaroglu’s declaration, Turkey’s deep political fault lines, some coinciding with religious and ethnic identities, were once again laid bare.

The intense debate surrounding religious and ethnic identities at the center of electoral discourse suggests that the nation’s political fault lines run even deeper than these geological fractures. As Erdogan struggles to find an appropriate response to this unprecedented statement, the evolution of Turkish politics is well underway and the impact of Kilicdaroglu’s announcement remains to be seen. However, positive responses from conservative Turkish Muslims indicate that these divisions could be healed.