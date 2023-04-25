Supreme Court takes on social media case after rejecting Trump’s appeal





Can elected officials block your access to their personal accounts on social networks?

If Donald Trump had won the 2020 election, we might already have had an answer to this question. An appeal on the matter involving Trump was pending while he was president, but judges dismissed it after losing to Joe Biden and the case was moot.

On Monday, the court decided to take up the matter with a new round of appeals involving, as NBC News Lawrence Hurley told the much more low-key figures, two members of the Poway Unified School District board of trustees. in Southern California and the city. director of Port Huron, Michigan.

The courts’ final decision could be important not just for these less-public figures, but even for Trump himself if he is re-elected. Either way, it’s an important issue to address that can affect politicians and people of all persuasions.

There is no oral argument date yet for this new appeal, but it will likely be heard in the courts’ next term, which begins in October, with a decision expected by June 2024. It takes four justices to agree to hear a case but the vote count is not public.

In the Trump case that the Supreme Court previously dismissed, the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Trump’s Twitter account was a public forum and violated the First Amendment by blocking critics’ access to this one. Trump appealed, but the Supreme Court dismissed the case as moot in April 2021, with Justice Clarence Thomas writing a concurring opinion that seemed more upset that Twitter had used its vast power to delete Trump’s account earlier this that year. Thomas did not mention that the suspension followed Trump’s fomenting the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Elon Musk has since taken over Twitter and allowed Trump back. What the court does in this case, and how it affects Trump or any other politician, remains to be seen.

