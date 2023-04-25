Politics
Political momentum builds, parties persuade each other for 2024 presidential candidate
JAKARTA, KOMPAS – Political momentum is believed to be building after the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle or PDI-P decided to nominate Ganjar Pranowo as its presidential candidate. The political parties are trying to convince themselves that the path of the personalities they carry to advance and win the presidential election of 2024 will be broader. This makes the potential for shifts in the axis of the coalition that has been formed even greater.
PDI-P Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto said on Monday (24/4/2023) that after PDI-P President General Megawati Soekarnoputri decided to support Ganjar, his party contacted other parties so that they also bring Ganjar to the presidential election of 2024. Let’s wait and see that in these weeks there will be statements from other political parties that support the presidential candidate of the PDI-P, he said .
On Saturday (22/4), the non-parliamentary party, the Hanura party, declared that it would nominate Ganjar. Long before the PDI-P and Hanura, another non-parliamentary political party, the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), had decided to support Ganjar.
Communication with other political parties to build support for Ganjar, Hasto confirmed, will continue.
Read also :
> The decision of the PDI-P can change the coalition
> Suddenly in Batutulis during the announcement of Ganjar as the presidential candidate of the PDI-P
Besides the PDI-P, the United Indonesia Coalition (KIB), which includes the Golkar Party, the National Mandate Party (PAN) and the United Development Party (PPP) will meet to discuss and decide on presidential and vice presidential candidates. -presidency. that the coalition will support.
Golkar party spokesman Tantowi Yahya conveyed it. However, he admitted that he did not know when the meeting would take place. During the meeting, Golkar continued to try to convince other political parties, KIB members, to nominate its General Chairman, Airlangga Hartarto, as a presidential candidate. This is in line with the decision of the 2019 Golkar National Conference (Munas).
To read also: Speeches of the Grand Coups de Coalition, What are the pluses and minuses?
grand coalition meeting
DPP PAN Chairman Bima Arya Sugiarto confirmed the planned KIB meeting. He also announced President Joko Widodo’s plan to meet again with the five general presidents of the political parties. Apart from the general chairmen of the three political parties of KIB, the other two are the general chairmen of the Gerindra Party and the National Awakening Party, which are currently part of the Great Indonesia Awakening Coalition (KKIR).
“I heard that in the near future there will be talks between Pak Jokowi and the party leaders who are part of the grand coalition,” Bima said.
Jokowi once met the five general presidents of these political parties at the office of the PAN DPP, at the beginning of last April. After the meeting, the idea of a grand coalition to unite KIB and KKIR was floated.
Bima said there were a number of variables that would determine the direction of the coalition following Ganjar’s withdrawal. The first variable depends on the decision of the KIB. Is it possible that KIB (PDI-P) will go there or not? I see it’s still very dynamic, he said.
Also, on Sunday (4/23), Golkar President Airlangga Hartarto met with Gerindra General President Prabowo Subianto. The meeting would have been part of an assessment of the coalition.
However, Bima continued, the PAN will try to convince the KIB of the similarities between the PDI-P-backed presidential candidate and one of the national leader candidates recommended at the 2022 PAN national working meeting. in question is Ganjar.
Also Read: PAN Matches Ganjar-Erick, Decision Submitted to Supreme Commander
Another variable that also determines Jokowi’s considerations during a meeting with the five general presidents of political parties. Communication with PDI-P is also important. The communication includes discussing the business of Ganjar’s running mate.
Even though the PAN already has the name of Minister of State Enterprises (BUMN), Erick Thohir, who is also on the list of potential national leaders based on the results of the 2022 PAN National Working Meeting, and has already been “paired” by the General President of the PAN. Zulkifli Hasan at the national coordination meeting of the PAN last February, the PAN will entirely abandon the decision so that the candidate cawapres will be carried later to the PDI-P.
Meanwhile, the acting general chairman of the PPP, Muhamad Mardiono, said that the PPP would soon announce the presidential candidates his party was carrying. He hopes the announcement can be made this month.
As for the figure to promote, Mardiono surrendered entirely to the voice and dynamics of the party. However, he acknowledged that support for Ganjar had grown. Internally, some have declared their support for Ganjar. There were also those who had sent a letter from the PPP DPP, urging them to immediately declare their position to support Ganjar as a presidential candidate, he explained.
After choosing the presidential candidate, PPP will discuss it at the KIB. When later it turned out that three parties had decided to have the same name as a presidential candidate, yes, thank God. However, if there are differences in the decisions, there will be further discussions later, he said.
Also Read: Prabowo’s Message That Didn’t Reach Sandiaga Uno
Gerindra Party Secretary General Ahmad Muzani said his party also continues to open communications with other political parties to convince them to want to put Prabowo Subianto as their presidential candidate. He thinks the number of political parties joining the KKIR will increase.
Prabowo is the presidential candidate of the Gerindra Party. A presidential candidate, not a vice-presidential candidate, he stressed. Regarding the cawapres of Prabowo, he said that this figure was one of the leaders of political parties who would later join the KKIR.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kompas.id/baca/polhuk/2023/04/24/dinamika-politik-meninggi-partai-mulai-konsolidasi
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Political momentum builds, parties persuade each other for 2024 presidential candidate
- CSUN Showcase Spotlights Up-and-coming Hollywood Filmmakers
- The Seattle hockey bar is thriving during Kraken’s playoff run
- Sid Miller’s Texas Department of Agriculture Adopts New Anti-LGBTQ+ Dress Code | Texas News | San Antonio
- Million air expands in Alabama
- The New York actor was 90 – The Hollywood Reporter
- Technimark recognized for sustainability performance by EcoVadis
- Supreme Court takes on social media case after rejecting Trump’s appeal
- Erdogan’s counter-movement against Kilicdaroglus’ Alevi statement unfolds
- What’s Happening in East Peoria by Bass Pro Shop? Here’s what we know.
- IUP women’s tennis earns No. 2 seed in NCAA Atlantic Regional; serves as host next week
- Office of Sustainability hosts Slow Fashion Show to showcase sustainable fashion at UT | Entertainment