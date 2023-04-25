Political momentum builds, parties persuade each other for 2024 presidential candidate

PDI-P Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto said on Monday (24/4/2023) that after PDI-P President General Megawati Soekarnoputri decided to support Ganjar, his party contacted other parties so that they also bring Ganjar to the presidential election of 2024. Let’s wait and see that in these weeks there will be statements from other political parties that support the presidential candidate of the PDI-P, he said .

JAKARTA, KOMPAS – Political momentum is believed to be building after the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle or PDI-P decided to nominate Ganjar Pranowo as its presidential candidate. The political parties are trying to convince themselves that the path of the personalities they carry to advance and win the presidential election of 2024 will be broader. This makes the potential for shifts in the axis of the coalition that has been formed even greater.

From left to right, PDI-P DPP Chairman Puan Maharani, President Joko Widodo, PDI-P Chairman Megawati Soekarnoputri, PDI-P presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo, PDI-P DPP Chairman Prananda Prabowo pose for a group photo after the announcement of PDI- Presidential Candidate P, at the Batutulis Palace, Bogor City, West Java, Friday (21/4/2023).

On Saturday (22/4), the non-parliamentary party, the Hanura party, declared that it would nominate Ganjar. Long before the PDI-P and Hanura, another non-parliamentary political party, the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), had decided to support Ganjar.

Communication with other political parties to build support for Ganjar, Hasto confirmed, will continue.

KOMPAS/PRAYOGI DWI SULISTYO Party chairman Hanura Oesman Sapta Odang (center) while conveying his party’s decision to endorse Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo as the presidential candidate in the 2024 presidential election, in Jakarta on Saturday (22 /4/2023).

Besides the PDI-P, the United Indonesia Coalition (KIB), which includes the Golkar Party, the National Mandate Party (PAN) and the United Development Party (PPP) will meet to discuss and decide on presidential and vice presidential candidates. -presidency. that the coalition will support.

Golkar party spokesman Tantowi Yahya conveyed it. However, he admitted that he did not know when the meeting would take place. During the meeting, Golkar continued to try to convince other political parties, KIB members, to nominate its General Chairman, Airlangga Hartarto, as a presidential candidate. This is in line with the decision of the 2019 Golkar National Conference (Munas).

grand coalition meeting

DPP PAN Chairman Bima Arya Sugiarto confirmed the planned KIB meeting. He also announced President Joko Widodo’s plan to meet again with the five general presidents of the political parties. Apart from the general chairmen of the three political parties of KIB, the other two are the general chairmen of the Gerindra Party and the National Awakening Party, which are currently part of the Great Indonesia Awakening Coalition (KKIR).

“I heard that in the near future there will be talks between Pak Jokowi and the party leaders who are part of the grand coalition,” Bima said.

KOMPAS/YOLA LITERATURE Bima Arya Sugiarto while meeting in Padang City, West Sumatra on Sunday (08/07/2022) evening.

Jokowi once met the five general presidents of these political parties at the office of the PAN DPP, at the beginning of last April. After the meeting, the idea of ​​a grand coalition to unite KIB and KKIR was floated.

Bima said there were a number of variables that would determine the direction of the coalition following Ganjar’s withdrawal. The first variable depends on the decision of the KIB. Is it possible that KIB (PDI-P) will go there or not? I see it’s still very dynamic, he said.

Also, on Sunday (4/23), Golkar President Airlangga Hartarto met with Gerindra General President Prabowo Subianto. The meeting would have been part of an assessment of the coalition.

However, Bima continued, the PAN will try to convince the KIB of the similarities between the PDI-P-backed presidential candidate and one of the national leader candidates recommended at the 2022 PAN national working meeting. in question is Ganjar.

RP PAN DOCUMENTATION (L to R) PKB Chairman General Muhaimin Iskandar, Party Chairman General Gerindra Prabowo Subianto, President Joko Widodo, Party Chairman General Golkar Airlangga Hartarto, PAN Chairman General Zulkifli Hasan, and PPP Acting Chairman General Mardiono attending Ramadhan Gathering at PAN DPP office, Jakarta, Sunday (2/4/2023).

Another variable that also determines Jokowi’s considerations during a meeting with the five general presidents of political parties. Communication with PDI-P is also important. The communication includes discussing the business of Ganjar’s running mate.

Even though the PAN already has the name of Minister of State Enterprises (BUMN), Erick Thohir, who is also on the list of potential national leaders based on the results of the 2022 PAN National Working Meeting, and has already been “paired” by the General President of the PAN. Zulkifli Hasan at the national coordination meeting of the PAN last February, the PAN will entirely abandon the decision so that the candidate cawapres will be carried later to the PDI-P.

Meanwhile, the acting general chairman of the PPP, Muhamad Mardiono, said that the PPP would soon announce the presidential candidates his party was carrying. He hopes the announcement can be made this month.

As for the figure to promote, Mardiono surrendered entirely to the voice and dynamics of the party. However, he acknowledged that support for Ganjar had grown. Internally, some have declared their support for Ganjar. There were also those who had sent a letter from the PPP DPP, urging them to immediately declare their position to support Ganjar as a presidential candidate, he explained.

RENY SRI AYU ARMAN Three party leaders, Golkar Party Chairman Airlangga Hartarto, PAN General Chairman Zulkifli Hasan and PPP Acting General Chairman Muhamad Mardiono took a group photo after the United Indonesia Coalition national rally in Makassar on Sunday ( 6/11/2022).

After choosing the presidential candidate, PPP will discuss it at the KIB. When later it turned out that three parties had decided to have the same name as a presidential candidate, yes, thank God. However, if there are differences in the decisions, there will be further discussions later, he said.

Gerindra Party Secretary General Ahmad Muzani said his party also continues to open communications with other political parties to convince them to want to put Prabowo Subianto as their presidential candidate. He thinks the number of political parties joining the KKIR will increase.

Prabowo is the presidential candidate of the Gerindra Party. A presidential candidate, not a vice-presidential candidate, he stressed. Regarding the cawapres of Prabowo, he said that this figure was one of the leaders of political parties who would later join the KKIR.