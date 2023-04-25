Donald Trump will publish a letter from King Charles after the revelations of Diana





Donald Trump will publish a letter from King Charles III in an upcoming book which also contains private correspondence from Princess Diana.

Letters to Trump is due out from Winning Team Publishing, co-founded by the former president, on April 25.

Among the correspondence will be a letter from the King sent in 1995, when Charles was still Prince of Wales, the Daily Telegraph reported.

Donald Trump meets King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on June 3, 2019. The former president included a 1995 letter from the king in his book ‘Letters to Trump’. Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The move may well ruffle feathers after Trump in March described the people who wrote the letters using colorful language in an interview with Breitbart News.

He said: “I knew them all – and every one of them kissed my ass, and now I only have half of them kissing my ass.”

Charles’ letter was reportedly sent in 1995 and thanked Trump for offering him honorary membership of Mar-a-Lago, Florida, as well as wishing him success with the station and expressing interest in visiting.

The content may not be hugely controversial, but the move may still be unwelcome given the family’s long history with Trump, particularly in regards to Princess Diana and Kate Middleton.

In the weeks following Diana’s death in a car crash in 1997, Trump was asked during a radio interview with Howard Stern, “Why do people think that’s selfish of you? to say you could have had with Lady Di? You could have had it, right? You could have nailed her.” The former president replied, “I think I could have.”

Selina Scott, a friend of the Princess, would later write in The Sunday Times in 2015 that Trump showered her with flowers and: “It had started to feel like Trump was stalking her.”

The letters to Trump include a note from Diana in which she called him “Donald” and thanked him for a bouquet of flowers he sent to mark his birthday in July 1997: “They are truly beautiful, and I am deeply touched that you thought of me in that special way.”

However, there may be other reasons why the royal family feels uncomfortable with the story with Trump due to comments he made after Kate was photographed sunbathing topless by paparazzi in the private domain of a friend’s chateau in France.

At the time, in 2012, he tweeted: “Kate Middleton is great, but she shouldn’t sunbathe naked, just blame herself.

“Who wouldn’t take Kate’s picture and make a lot of money if she sunbathed naked. Come on Kate!”

Royal biography The King: The Life of Charles III, by Christopher Anderson, read: “Trump’s criticism of Kate resulted in what a Clarence House butler called ‘torrents of profanity’ from Prince Charles and of his sons.”

Jack Royston is Newsweek’s chief royal correspondent, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jack_royston and read his stories on Newsweek’s The Royals Facebook page.

