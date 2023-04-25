Ketum GP Ansor: Vice presidential candidate nominated by President Jokowi has many achievements





REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – General Chairman of GP Ansor Central Executive, Yaqut Cholil Qoumas alias Gus Yaqut, opined that the names of the vice presidential candidates (cawapres) mentioned by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi ) had many accomplishments as a capital leading the nation to the front. Gus Yaqut gave an example, the Minister of BUMN Eric Thohir who are full of experience, both in government and outside of government. “Like Pak Erick, who is also an executive of Banser (Multipurpose Ansor Front), his track record has been proven so far and there is no doubt about it,” Gus Yaqut said in a press release. in Jakarta, Monday (24/4/2023). Gus Yaqut said Erick was able to carry out several major state tasks, collaborate with many parties and have a broad vision. He also supports Erick in his pairing with Presidential candidate (candidate) Ganjar Pranowo. “This potential and this excellence is what the people of Indonesia really need in the midst of today’s challenges. I strongly believe that if he goes forward with Mr. Ganjar, then he will be the perfect partner because he there is chemistry and can complement each other. According to Gus Yaqut, Erick Thohir has many assets. Among them, his mastery in the economic field is beyond doubt. In fact, while running SOEs, Erick made many bold moves such as owning SOEs and shutting down BUMN which continue to weigh on the state. “This way of working that dares to make big breakthroughs is what Indonesia needs to face growing economic challenges in the future, such as the threat of recession, the impact of a pandemic, the effects of war, etc. In sports, Mr. Erick is capable of that as well,” Gus Yaqut said. Other personalities who also have potential for GP Ansor are personalities such as Sandiaga Uno, Ridwan Kamil and Mahfud MD. “They are mature and experienced politicians in government. Just as Mr. Sandi is also an expert in economics and tactics, so is Mr. Mahfud, a brave and clean senior leader,” Gus Yaqut said. Previously, President Jokowi mentioned a number of names of political figures who could help IDP presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo, after performing the Eid al-Fitr 1444 Hijri prayer at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque , Solo City, Central Java, Saturday (22/4/2023). “Kok I asked, many (that match). There is Mr. Erick, Mr. Sandiaga Uno, Mr. Mahfud, Mr. Ridwan Kamil, Cak Imin and Mr. Airlangga,” Jokowi said. Based on the timetable set by the General Election Commission (KPU), the registration of presidential and vice-presidential candidates is scheduled from October 19 to November 25, 2023. As stipulated in Law Number 7 of 2017 relating to General Elections (Elections Law), the pairs of presidential and vice-presidential candidates are proposed by political parties or coalitions of political parties participating in the elections which meet the conditions obtaining seats with at least 20% of the votes. the total number of seats in the DPR or the obtaining of 25% of the valid votes at the national level during the previous parliamentary elections. Currently, there are 575 seats in parliament so the pairs of presidential and vice-presidential candidates in the 2024 presidential election must have the support of at least 115 seats in the RPD RI. Additionally, candidate pairs can also be nominated by political parties or a combination of political parties participating in the 2019 election with a minimum total of 34,992,703 valid votes. There are many advantages to saving in Islamic banks. Take a look, which Islamic bank are you a client of?

