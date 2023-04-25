Boris Johnson: “I am the Führer and I am destined to control”

Update Tuesday, April 25, 2023 –

04:13

UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigns after allegations of workplace harassment analysis Boris Johnson, in the eye of the storm

The fall of Boris Johnson, after three years and 44 days as firstwas nurtured not only by his natural tendency towards chaos, but also by his penchant for not taking responsibility, because fueling the row between two rival teams inside Downing Street and for using both his former adviser Dominic Cummings and his wife Carrie as targets for his apology.

So far the conclusion of an explosive book, Johnson at 10: The Inside Storywritten by historian Anthony Seldon, who reveals how Johnson himself came to proclaim when the situation was untenable: “I am destined to control. I am the Führer. I am the king who makes the decisions”.

The book is published on May 4, in full countdown to the coronation of King Charles, but the excerpts advanced by The temperature They caused a great political outcry, in the midst of the third crisis of Rishi Sunak’s government after the resignation of Dominic Raab from the post of Deputy Prime Minister.

Johnson has gone into low-key background in recent weeks after his humiliating appearance before the House committee set to decide whether or not he deliberately lied. when he said the covid rules weren’t broken at Downing Street. Its powerful influence is felt again, however, like the waning moon, amid the chaos that does not stop between the conservatives.

Michael Gove, Johnson’s ally in the Vote Leave campaign and recessed to government despite its repeated “betrayals”, is the most public and notorious source of Anthony Seldon’s book. Gove argues that Johnson broke with his adviser Dominic Cummings because he was tired of being treated “like a young and inexperienced king”.

Game of Thrones in Downing Street

Cummings’ downfall came shortly after Johnson won an outright majority in December 2019. “After the election, Boris didn’t want to be treated like a stormy thoroughbred, with a strong whip and bridle to restrain him. ” under control,” Gové said. “Dom could be rude and insulting, and there were days when Boris could laugh with him, but others when he couldn’t.“.

Cummings left Downing Street through the back door in November 2020, after months of having a very personal fight with Carrie Symonds (not yet married to Johnson) in which he ended up being the loser. The enmity between the two has reached such a point that Downing Street has been the playground of two rival and irreconcilable teams, which has contributed to the perception of an invariably “dysfunctional” government, between scandals, fiascos and leaks.

Far from trying to mediate between team cummings and the Team Carrie, Johnson used to blame himself to avoid his own responsibility in difficult decisions. “He was playing against each other,” a former Johnson aide told Anthony Seldon. “He liked to throw gasoline on both sides and see what happened to the fire”.

“He told us that it was impossible to deal with certain issues with Carrie, that she would go crazy, that he could not control her and had to do what she wanted,” adds the same source. “And right after he got on I told him we were impossible and that he couldn’t control us.”

Although they play the role of antagonists, Seldon says that deep down Carrie and Cummings are much more alike than one might think: both demanding and “activist”, with a kind side and a scary side, and with a tendency towards paranoia that carried over (And more since Cummings led to the resignation of Treasury Secretary Sajid Javid, a personal friend and former boss of Carrie in her rise through the ranks of the Conservative Party).

“Johnson would have been a much better prime minister without Carrie,” another longtime aide, who prefers not to give his name, told Seldon. “She was a distraction through and through, with her young friends whom Boris could not intellectually consider as equals. She cannot be blamed for the first baby, nor for the second, the nappies, the sleepless nights… But he was guilty of other distractions: dogs, soil, parties…”.

The culprit of his fall

Seldon, however, comes to the conclusion that the first and last responsibility for his own downfall lies with Johnson… “It was he who decided to end his relationship with Marina Wheeler, the woman who had taken his measure, for a married twice his age For three years in Downing Street, it was always Boris and Carrie’s story, but he was the highest office in this country.

“I suspect that history will be harder on her than she really deserves, and that she will be perceived as the manipulator of power,” recognizes another former adviser to the former prime minister. “But I didn’t see it that way. He has always had a tendency to manipulate womenand not the reverse.”

Seldon himself acknowledges that Carrie might have been an “asset” rather than a liability if Johnson himself had been able to “handle the relationship differently”, avoiding its overexposure and continuous interference and relying on her in any case as a confidant and adviser in the shadows, as one would expect from the wife of a first (or the husband of a prime minister).