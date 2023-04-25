Politics
Boris Johnson: “I am the Führer and I am destined to control”
Historian Anthony Seldon reveals in explosive book the chaos that led to the downfall of Britain’s controversial ‘Prime Minister’
Update
- controversial UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigns after allegations of workplace harassment
- analysis Boris Johnson, in the eye of the storm
The fall of Boris Johnson, after three years and 44 days as firstwas nurtured not only by his natural tendency towards chaos, but also by his penchant for not taking responsibility, because fueling the row between two rival teams inside Downing Street and for using both his former adviser Dominic Cummings and his wife Carrie as targets for his apology.
So far the conclusion of an explosive book, Johnson at 10: The Inside Storywritten by historian Anthony Seldon, who reveals how Johnson himself came to proclaim when the situation was untenable: “I am destined to control. I am the Führer. I am the king who makes the decisions”.
The book is published on May 4, in full countdown to the coronation of King Charles, but the excerpts advanced by The temperature They caused a great political outcry, in the midst of the third crisis of Rishi Sunak’s government after the resignation of Dominic Raab from the post of Deputy Prime Minister.
Johnson has gone into low-key background in recent weeks after his humiliating appearance before the House committee set to decide whether or not he deliberately lied. when he said the covid rules weren’t broken at Downing Street. Its powerful influence is felt again, however, like the waning moon, amid the chaos that does not stop between the conservatives.
Michael Gove, Johnson’s ally in the Vote Leave campaign and recessed to government despite its repeated “betrayals”, is the most public and notorious source of Anthony Seldon’s book. Gove argues that Johnson broke with his adviser Dominic Cummings because he was tired of being treated “like a young and inexperienced king”.
Game of Thrones in Downing Street
Cummings’ downfall came shortly after Johnson won an outright majority in December 2019. “After the election, Boris didn’t want to be treated like a stormy thoroughbred, with a strong whip and bridle to restrain him. ” under control,” Gové said. “Dom could be rude and insulting, and there were days when Boris could laugh with him, but others when he couldn’t.“.
Cummings left Downing Street through the back door in November 2020, after months of having a very personal fight with Carrie Symonds (not yet married to Johnson) in which he ended up being the loser. The enmity between the two has reached such a point that Downing Street has been the playground of two rival and irreconcilable teams, which has contributed to the perception of an invariably “dysfunctional” government, between scandals, fiascos and leaks.
Far from trying to mediate between team cummings and the Team Carrie, Johnson used to blame himself to avoid his own responsibility in difficult decisions. “He was playing against each other,” a former Johnson aide told Anthony Seldon. “He liked to throw gasoline on both sides and see what happened to the fire”.
“He told us that it was impossible to deal with certain issues with Carrie, that she would go crazy, that he could not control her and had to do what she wanted,” adds the same source. “And right after he got on I told him we were impossible and that he couldn’t control us.”
Although they play the role of antagonists, Seldon says that deep down Carrie and Cummings are much more alike than one might think: both demanding and “activist”, with a kind side and a scary side, and with a tendency towards paranoia that carried over (And more since Cummings led to the resignation of Treasury Secretary Sajid Javid, a personal friend and former boss of Carrie in her rise through the ranks of the Conservative Party).
“Johnson would have been a much better prime minister without Carrie,” another longtime aide, who prefers not to give his name, told Seldon. “She was a distraction through and through, with her young friends whom Boris could not intellectually consider as equals. She cannot be blamed for the first baby, nor for the second, the nappies, the sleepless nights… But he was guilty of other distractions: dogs, soil, parties…”.
The culprit of his fall
Seldon, however, comes to the conclusion that the first and last responsibility for his own downfall lies with Johnson… “It was he who decided to end his relationship with Marina Wheeler, the woman who had taken his measure, for a married twice his age For three years in Downing Street, it was always Boris and Carrie’s story, but he was the highest office in this country.
“I suspect that history will be harder on her than she really deserves, and that she will be perceived as the manipulator of power,” recognizes another former adviser to the former prime minister. “But I didn’t see it that way. He has always had a tendency to manipulate womenand not the reverse.”
Seldon himself acknowledges that Carrie might have been an “asset” rather than a liability if Johnson himself had been able to “handle the relationship differently”, avoiding its overexposure and continuous interference and relying on her in any case as a confidant and adviser in the shadows, as one would expect from the wife of a first (or the husband of a prime minister).
According to the criteria of
Know more
|
Sources
2/ https://www.elmundo.es/internacional/2023/04/25/64453aa0fdddffdabe8b457e.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Fani Willis could announce an indictment of Donald Trump this summer
- Boris Johnson: “I am the Führer and I am destined to control”
- Ketum GP Ansor: Vice presidential candidate nominated by President Jokowi has many achievements
- A fire heavily damages the pastorium of the Baptist Church in Hollywood
- Baseball opens road trip in Cal Baptist on Tuesday
- The Real Real Housewives of Resale Fashion
- Bangladesh marks 10th anniversary of Rana Plaza disaster – BBC News
- Actor Danny Masterson drugged and raped women, prosecutor says
- Women-led companies outperform African stock exchanges
- Hear the ex-CIA chief’s warning about Sudan
- 7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia; Tsunami warning lifted for two hours
- Sudan: a 3-day ceasefire announced by the US Secretary of State