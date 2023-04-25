What you need to know about the rape trial of E. Jean Carroll Donald Trump





Former President Donald Trump faces another court case this week, this time centering on allegations that he raped writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s, a claim he has denied. The case renews scrutiny of more than 20 sexual misconduct allegations that have been brought against Trump and adds to the legal issues he faces on everything from alleged falsification of business records to interference in the presidential election. .

Carroll’s lawsuit is a civil one, which means Trump would have to pay damages if a jury accepts his claims, but it doesn’t put him at risk of jail time. Carroll also asked Trump to withdraw his denials of the rape allegation if she wins the case.

The two issues Carroll raised in the lawsuit include a claim for assault and battery, citing the psychological harm she suffered as a result of Trump’s alleged sexual assault, and a claim for defamation following comments that he made facts about the fact that she fabricated the allegation. A panel of anonymous jurors will have to decide whether he is liable in either case, effectively determining whether he should be held liable for the rape allegation Carroll made.

On Tuesday, attorneys will begin jury selection for federal court in the Southern District of New York. Trump is not required to testify at the trial, which is expected to take place over the next two weeks and it is unclear at this stage whether he will choose to do so. Carroll is expected to speak up and further highlight his problematic treatment of women ahead of the 2024 election.

A victory for Carroll in this case could ultimately send a strong message about Trump’s history of alleged sexual assault and highlight the impact of a new New York law, which allows survivors to pursue legal action. involving such allegations years after an incident occurred.

For survivors of sexual assault, any measure to hold public figures accountable can have a major impact. It’s really important for targets of sexual violence to know that no matter how powerful the person is, no matter how long it’s been happening, the courts are going to take seriously the allegations that you have, Laura Beth Nielsen, professor of sociology and director of legal studies at Northwestern University, told Vox.

What are Carroll’s allegations against Trump?

Carroll alleges that Trump raped her after they met in a department store in the 1990s. She first published the allegations in 2019 in a New York magazine article from her book, What Do We Need Men For?: A Modest Proposal.

In the article, Carroll, who had a TV show answering questions from the public, said she spoke with Trump after recognizing her as the adviser when they were both at the department store, Bergdorf Goodman. After they met, Trump said he needed her help choosing a gift for the woman in his life, eventually heading to the lingerie department.

Once there, according to Carroll’s allegations, Trump convinced Carroll to go into the locker room, where he pushed her against a wall and put his mouth to hers. Carroll pushed him away, but he allegedly kept forcing himself on her, pulling down her pantyhose, groping her and raping her, she said. The description bears striking similarities to other allegations made about Trump involving forced kissing and groping. Trump has denied this and other allegations.

Carroll explained that she did not turn herself in to police when the incident happened and did not come forward earlier due to fears she would be rejected. At the time, she recounted the incident to two friends, who both confirmed to the New York magazine that the shed transmitted the assault to them. Carroll also said his decision to speak publicly about the alleged attack changed when Trump became president and when allegations against other prominent men like Harvey Weinstein began to emerge.

Trump has issued several denials of the allegations in the years since, saying on Truth Social last fall that Carroll’s claims were a hoax and a lie, and a complete scam.

Carroll filed two lawsuits against Trump after he made the allegations public. The first, which accused him of defaming her by disparaging her claims, was stalled in court, while the second, which deals with both assault and defamation, is the one that kicks off this week.

What are the issues in this case?

The case puts Trump’s allegations of misconduct toward women back in the spotlight and highlights his legal woes.

According to a tally by Business Insider, 26 women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct. This list includes model Amy Dorris, who said he kissed and forcibly groped her in 1997; businesswoman Jessica Leeds, who said he pulled up her skirt and groped her in the 1970s; and People magazine reporter Natasha Stoynoff, who said he pushed her against a wall and forcibly kissed her in 2005. Trump has denied all such allegations and has often sought to undermine the women who made them by criticizing their appearance. and suggesting that they weren’t his type.

If the jury finds Trump responsible, the Carrolls case could send a strong signal about the broader allegations against him.

Additionally, the lawsuit shows the impact of a new New York law, which was passed in 2022 to extend the statute of limitations for pursuing sexual assault lawsuits. The 2022 law, known as the Adult Survivors Act, allows people to file civil complaints about past allegations of sexual assault, including those that occurred beyond the statute of limitations. State. It provides a one-year window for survivors to make these claims. Dozens of cases have already been filed, and more may emerge before the deadline closes this fall.

I remained silent for years after being attacked, and by remaining silent I lost my chance to hold my abuser accountable, Carroll wrote in letters to lawmakers advocating for the law to be passed. In many cases of sexual assault, survivors do not report immediately because they are not ready to do so, have not dealt with the incident, or are too traumatized at the time.

Carrolls may be the latest case to show the impact of policies that give survivors more time to come forward. His ability to pursue this lawsuit already shows the importance of a proposal like this.

Carrolls’ lawsuit is also one of many legal issues Trump faces. In April, a Manhattan grand jury indicted him on 34 counts of falsifying business records. And he is still conducting two federal investigations, one into the alleged possession of classified documents and the other into potential interference in the peaceful transfer of power after the 2020 election. Finally, there is also a criminal investigation in Georgia for whether he attempted to illegally alter the results of the 2020 election in the state.

What consequences could Trump face?

If Trump is found liable for Carroll’s two claims, hell will have to pay him damages. More broadly, it would mean a jury feels he should face consequences for his rape allegation, underscoring the scrutiny Trump has faced for his treatment of women.

It’s an issue that has plagued him with female voters since 2016, when a bombshell Washington Post report included footage of him bragging about sexual assault. In the 2020 election, exit polls showed 57% of women voted for Biden, while 42% voted for Trump. A 2017 CNN poll also found that 61% of respondents believed the sexual misconduct allegations against Trump.

The Carroll case escalates controversies surrounding Trump’s 2024 bid, giving ammunition to opponents who have suggested he has too much baggage to succeed.

