BPOLBF urges President to ensure Loh Buaya’s preparation for ASEAN summit





Jakarta, InfoPublik Labuan Bajo Flores Authority Executing Agency (BPOLBF) said President Joko Widodo’s visit to Loh Buaya, Rinca Island, Komodo National Park was aimed at ensuring the preparation of the tourist site so that it can be comfortably visited during the 42nd ASEAN/ASEAN Summit in Labuan. Bajo, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara, May 9-11, 2023. “The President of Pak (Joko Widodo) himself ensures that each destination is ready to be visited during the Eid holidays and the ASEAN summit,” said BPOLBF Senior Director Shana Fatina, in Labuan Bajo, Monday (24/4/2023). During a visit to Loh Buaya, President Joko Widodo drove past the raised deck road that had been constructed. Next, President Joko Widodo took a short break at the Café Ranger, then headed to the Komodo Information Center to view the 52 dioramas. Shana said the Loh Buaya facility, which has been worked on for two years, is a form of government commitment to prepare quality conservation tourism in Komodo National Park. “Tourism that is not only based on natural beauty, but is also rich in education and knowledge. Moreover, Labuan Bajo is a destination closely linked to conservation and biodiversity,” Shana said. At the 42nd ASEAN Summit later, he said, delegates were encouraged to extend the meeting with visits. At least, he said, some of the 700 guests will stop at tourist destinations. “Including mainstream media, there are 300 people,” Shana said. In addition, his party also prepared 10 tour desks at the delegation’s hotel and airport to introduce tour package options and Labuan Bajo destinations throughout the event. “So even if they don’t have time to travel now, they will get enough information to come back and bring their families for visits,” he said. Pinisi Ayana Lako Di’a took President Joko Widodo sailing to Komodo National Park at 10:25 WITA. The tour boat took President Joko Widodo back to Labuan Bajo and arrived at the pier at 5:09 p.m. WITA. The Head of State went to the Meruorah Labuan Bajo hotel to rest. Photo: BPMI Setpres

