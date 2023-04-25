Trump applauds CNN’s firing of ‘TV’s dumbest man’ Don Lemon: ‘What took them so long?’





Former President Donald Trump celebrated the firing of Don Lemon by liberal news network CNN on Monday, the culmination of the two’s tumultuous relationship over the years.

“Good news: TV’s dumbest man, Don Lemon, has finally been fired from Fake News CNN. My only question is: WHAT TOOK THEM SO LONG?” Trump wrote on Truth Social after Lemon’s termination announcement.

CNN reported earlier today that she had parted ways with Lemon, who said she was told by her agent rather than the Liberal network’s management.

CNN FIRE DON LEMON, LEAVING LONG-STANDING ANCHOR STUNNED

Former President Donald Trump celebrated the firing of Don Lemon from CNN in a post on Truth Social on Monday, April 24, 2023. (Screenshot/Truth Social)

Lemon had come under intense scrutiny in recent months following his controversial comments in February that 51-year-old GOP presidential candidate and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley had exceeded her ‘climax’ as she advocated for politicians over the age of 75 to take a mandatory cognitive test.

He was forced into “training” following the comments, according to CNN, and apologized to network staff during an early morning editorial call. He was also reprimanded by CNN President Chris Licht during the call.

Trump’s reference to Lemon as “the dumbest man on TV” was just the latest in an on-and-off feud between the two that included numerous clashes over the years.

NIKKI HALEY RACKETS CNN’S DON LEMON ON THE FIRING: A GREAT DAY FOR WOMEN EVERYWHERE

Republican presidential candidate and former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at CPAC 2023. (Getty)

Trump originally coined the nickname Lemon in 2017, referencing an earlier example he referred to the former host of the same name.

“I rarely, if ever, watch CNN or MSNBC, which I consider fake news. I never watch Don Lemon, who I once called ‘the dumbest man on TV!'” he wrote on Twitter, referring to a report from The New York Times that he watched hours of television a day.

In 2020, Trump called Lemon “not a smart person” following a segment where the former host mocked the former president and his supporters.

“So I looked at this guy, he’s a terrible… he’s not a smart person at all. But I looked at this bogus laugh. It wasn’t a laugh. He was trying to act , puts his head down, still laughing so hard,” Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity in an exclusive interview at the time. “There’s nothing funny about what was said.”

Last October, Lemon claimed that Trump “didn’t have the guts” to come on CNN and answer his questions, and claimed that he and the public were ready to “move on” from the presence of Trump in political discussions.

Former United States President Donald Trump stands on the floor during the Men’s Division I Wrestling Championship held at the BOK Center on March 18, 2023 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Shane Bevel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) Don Lemon attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) (Shane Bevel/Jeff Kravitz)

In June 2021, Lemon urged the media to leave Trump alone and stop covering him, but continued to launch further rants against the former president, calling him a “disgraced” former president just hours after he makes his plea.

More than two weeks later, every episode of Lemon’s then-show “Don Lemon Tonight” has opened with the former anchor attacking Trump, whether in his monologue or during his transfer with his colleague at the time, Chris Cuomo.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn of Fox News contributed to this report.

Brandon Gillespie is associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

