Former Boris Johnson adviser Samuel Kasumu becomes Tory favorite for London mayor as Priti Patel leads backers





Former Boris Johnson No 10 adviser Samuel Kasumu has emerged as the Tory favorite to fight Labour’s Sadiq Khan in London’s mayoral election next year after receiving backing from two senior cabinet ministers. government, the Telegraph can reveal. Mr. Kasumu received support from Grant Shapps, Secretary of Energy Security and Net Zero; Steve Baker, a senior minister in the Northern Ireland Office, and Priti Patel, the former Home Secretary. The high-profile endorsements mean that Mr Kasumu can now be credibly described as the favorite to be the Tory candidate in the election in May next year. The Tories have so far failed to find a clear candidate to fight Mr Khan. Party figures were due to discuss how to select the candidate on Monday evening. A senior Tory official told the Telegraph: ‘We are struggling to try to find someone. LBC presenter Iain Dale turned down the opportunity six months ago. Other names in the frame include TV personality Rob Rinder and former Conservative cabinet minister Justine Greening. The lack of declared rivals means the high-level backing will help Mr Kasumu. Mr Shapps – who worked with Mr Kasumu in his Welwyn Hatfield constituency – said: “It has always been clear that London is at his heart. The capital is both where he was born and the where he grew up. I wish him all the best and look forward to supporting him in his next phase.” “Committed to bringing communities together” Ms Patel, who worked with Mr Kasumu on the Home Office’s response to the Windrush scandal, said: ‘Samuel is genuine, hardworking and has a deep commitment to improving the lives of the people of London and bringing people closer together. communities in our big city. “For the upcoming London mayoral election, the Conservative Party needs to select a candidate who can reach all parts of the capital, and Samuel’s track record of delivering is clear.” Mr Baker added: “Samuel recognizes the importance of being a strong bridge uniting communities and taking a stand when necessary for the greater good. “A successful Conservative Mayor of London must have a genuine story to inspire hope for a better future for those who need it most. Our candidate must be fully committed to improving the lot of others in genuinely Conservative ways .” Mr Kasumu, 35, worked at 10 Downing Street as special adviser on civil society and communities to Mr Johnson, leaving in 2021. He was Mr Johnson’s “go-to man” for his engage with the black and ethnic minority population of the UK. He said: “Very soon the Conservatives in London will have the opportunity to select the candidate they believe is most likely to bring about one of the greatest upheavals in modern political history. I believe that person is is me, and I look forward to making the case in the weeks and months to come.” Mr Kasumu grew up in Barnet, north London, and joined the Conservatives aged 19. Earlier this month, he said he would give boroughs affected by the expansion of low-emission programs a vote on whether to stay in the zone. Mr Khan is expected to expand the Ulez area to cover all 32 wards in August.

